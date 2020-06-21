3 BD Plus LOFT - Near Southpoint - FULLY ENCLOSED HUGE BACKYARD LOT (RAW DESERT) ON THIS SOUTHWEST 3 BEDROOM PLUS LOFT - TWO STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME HAS ALL APPLIANCES AND AN ATTACHED TWO CAR GARAGE- NEW PAINT - NEW CARPET - FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM - ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS - MASTER BEDROOM SEPARATE.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
2721 Pan Pacific Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Enterprise, NV.
Some of 2721 Pan Pacific Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
2721 Pan Pacific Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 2721 Pan Pacific Road is pet friendly.
Yes, 2721 Pan Pacific Road does offer parking.
No, 2721 Pan Pacific Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 2721 Pan Pacific Road does not have a pool.
No, 2721 Pan Pacific Road does not have accessible units.
No, 2721 Pan Pacific Road does not have units with dishwashers.
No, 2721 Pan Pacific Road does not have units with air conditioning.