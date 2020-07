Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

Bright corner unit on the floor Located in South Las Vegas. High ceilings, granite counter tops in kitchen and baths with bull nose edge and under mount black sink in kitchen. Large patio attached to this unit is overlooking matured trees and open parking area. Guard gated. Amazing amenities pool, gym, tennis court. Quick access to shopping, restaurants, school, church, and the Strip. Minutes to Raiders Stadium. Close to South Point Casino.