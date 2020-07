Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan refrigerator

The property is in the master plan community of Southern Highland in the Royal Highlands neighborhood which has guard gate. Big size master room and bed rooms. Tile floor, Granite counters, Island and Breakfast bar in the kitchen. The owner requires the applicant(s) to have a credit score over 720. employment, income, background check and no eviction history.