9060 W Washburn Rd Guesthouse - house on northwest corner of property
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

9060 W Washburn Rd Guesthouse - house on northwest corner of property

9060 West Washburn Road · (702) 903-2555
Location

9060 West Washburn Road, Clark County, NV 89149

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Guesthouse - house on northwest corner of property · Avail. Sep 1

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit Guesthouse - house on northwest corner of property Available 09/01/20 Guesthouse on Horse Property - Rural, Yet in Town - Property Id: 91010

Equestrian Property in Northwest Las Vegas Valley. Property is 2+ Acres includes: Arena, Round Pen, 17 horse facility, Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 900 s.f. Guest House, Living Room, complete Kitchen, Washer & Dryer, and 1 Car Garage.

The property is close in town:
- 12 mins. to Down Town Summerlin,
- 25 mins. to the Strip

Looking to lease all or part, all ideas will be considered, pricing dependent upon lease scenario. We are interested in hearing about yourself and what you would like to do with the property. Please reply back with your Cell Phone #, and your Facebook Profile.

Thank you!

** Personal & Landlord References are required **
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/9060-w-washburn-rd-las-vegas-nv-unit-guesthouse---house-on-northwest-corner-of-property/91010
Property Id 91010

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5955576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

