9060 W Washburn Rd Guesthouse - house on northwest corner of property

Unit Guesthouse - house on northwest corner of property Available 09/01/20 Guesthouse on Horse Property - Rural, Yet in Town - Property Id: 91010



Equestrian Property in Northwest Las Vegas Valley. Property is 2+ Acres includes: Arena, Round Pen, 17 horse facility, Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 900 s.f. Guest House, Living Room, complete Kitchen, Washer & Dryer, and 1 Car Garage.



The property is close in town:

- 12 mins. to Down Town Summerlin,

- 25 mins. to the Strip



Looking to lease all or part, all ideas will be considered, pricing dependent upon lease scenario. We are interested in hearing about yourself and what you would like to do with the property. Please reply back with your Cell Phone #, and your Facebook Profile.



Thank you!



** Personal & Landlord References are required **

No Dogs Allowed



