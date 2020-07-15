Amenities
Lovely Three Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathroom Single Family House in Las Vegas
This 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit features 1960 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal, lovely design the unti si also equipped with washer and dryer, air-conditioner, patio, porch and a garage.
The unit is close to Desert Oasis High School, Don Tortaco Mexican Grill, The Bounty, Mountains Edge Regional Park, Charles And Phyllis Frias Elementary School, Southern Highlands Golf Club, South Point Hotel Casino & Spa, M Resort and many more.
Flat $40 monthly additional charge for sewer/trash service.
Property Address: 10718 Henesco Bay St, Las Vegas, Clark, Nevada, 89179.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (702) 800-5876.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #B.144965CORP.
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5907396)