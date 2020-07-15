All apartments in Clark County
Find more places like 10718 Henesco Bay St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clark County, NV
/
10718 Henesco Bay St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

10718 Henesco Bay St

10718 Henesco Bay Street · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10718 Henesco Bay Street, Clark County, NV 89179
Mountain Edge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2250 · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Lovely Three Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathroom Single Family House in Las Vegas

This 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit features 1960 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal, lovely design the unti si also equipped with washer and dryer, air-conditioner, patio, porch and a garage.

The unit is close to Desert Oasis High School, Don Tortaco Mexican Grill, The Bounty, Mountains Edge Regional Park, Charles And Phyllis Frias Elementary School, Southern Highlands Golf Club, South Point Hotel Casino & Spa, M Resort and many more.

Flat $40 monthly additional charge for sewer/trash service.

Property Address: 10718 Henesco Bay St, Las Vegas, Clark, Nevada, 89179.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (702) 800-5876.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #B.144965CORP.

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5907396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10718 Henesco Bay St have any available units?
10718 Henesco Bay St has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10718 Henesco Bay St have?
Some of 10718 Henesco Bay St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10718 Henesco Bay St currently offering any rent specials?
10718 Henesco Bay St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10718 Henesco Bay St pet-friendly?
No, 10718 Henesco Bay St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clark County.
Does 10718 Henesco Bay St offer parking?
Yes, 10718 Henesco Bay St offers parking.
Does 10718 Henesco Bay St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10718 Henesco Bay St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10718 Henesco Bay St have a pool?
Yes, 10718 Henesco Bay St has a pool.
Does 10718 Henesco Bay St have accessible units?
No, 10718 Henesco Bay St does not have accessible units.
Does 10718 Henesco Bay St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10718 Henesco Bay St has units with dishwashers.
Does 10718 Henesco Bay St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10718 Henesco Bay St has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10718 Henesco Bay St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Estancia Apartments
3350 N Durango Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89129
Eden
4350 S Hualapai Way
Las Vegas, NV 89147
Alpine Village Apartment Homes
901 Brush St
Las Vegas, NV 89107
Renaissance Villas
5419 W Tropicana Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89103
Cabrillo
7955 W Badura Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89113
Noble Park Apartments
5353 W Desert Inn Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89146
Solana
8960 W Post Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89148
Stax Studio
501 South 10th Street
Las Vegas, NV 89101

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVBullhead City, AZ
St. George, UTSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NVWinchester, NVLaughlin, NVSanta Clara, UTPahrump, NVFort Mohave, AZ
Washington, UTDesert Hills, AZMesquite, NVBoulder City, NVLake Havasu City, AZIvins, UTHurricane, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity