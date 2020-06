Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Charming unfurnished casita in green and quiet compound. New kitchen. One bedroom plus small office, full bath and laundry room, good closets, and a small storage shed. Layout works for a couple, but not as 2 separate bedrooms. Fruit trees, honeysuckle, and native grass create a green, peaceful, fenced, private outdoor space. Small swimming pool shared by the compound casitas. Year’s lease, or longer. No pets, please.