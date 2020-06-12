/
2 bedroom apartments
28 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Santa Fe, NM
8 Units Available
Vizcaya
2500 Sawmill Rd, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
989 sqft
Located near I-25 and the area's best restaurants and shops. On-site amenities include a fitness gym, coffee lounge, covered parking, two heated pools and a business center. Updated interiors featuring a wood-burning fireplace.
11 Units Available
Los Pinones Apartments
825 Calle Mejia, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
947 sqft
Contemporary pet-friendly homes in northern Santa Fe, close to the stunning Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Homes have gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and glossy wood-style floors. On-site heated swimming pool, spa and state-of-the-art fitness center.
11 Units Available
Avaria of Santa Fe
1896 Lorca Dr, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1000 sqft
Energy-efficient units in a newly constructed community, just 45 minutes from Albuquerque. Surrounded by lavish landscapes. Spacious rooms, modern kitchens and patios that overlook the grounds. Indoor heated pool and spa.
4 Units Available
Vista Alegre
1489 Zepol Rd, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$989
750 sqft
Newly renovated homes with linen closets, eat-in kitchens, and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has sparkling pools, a fitness center, and playgrounds, among other amenities. Just 3 minutes from Southwestern College.
Historic Guadalupe
Contact for Availability
Railyard Flats
701 Camino de la Familia, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
982 sqft
Centrally located in downtown Santa Fe New Mexico. The Railyard Flats (which shares its name with the surrounding neighborhood Rail Yards is an impeccably designed Urban community.
Las Acequias
1 Unit Available
4324 Calle Guillermo
4324 Calle Guillermo, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely and charming - Sweet 2 bedroom 2 bath home in convenient location. Features, large fenced back yard, washer/dryer, swamp cooler, storage shed, one car garage and is situated on a corner lot. This home will go fast, don't miss your chance.
Historic St. Catherine's
1 Unit Available
406 Griffin Unit B
406 Griffin St, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
406 Griffin Unit B - $1,850/month - 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Part of a triplex located on Griffin Street - 406 Griffin Unit B features an open floor plan, with a large living/sitting area that leads into the kitchen.
1 Unit Available
811 Calle Saragosa
811 Calle Saragosa, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
750 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Private apartment on a quiet street - Property Id: 112267 We are located on a quiet street that has very little traffic yet offers easy access to St Michaels and St Francis.
Don Diego
1 Unit Available
1012 Marquez Place #302
1012 Marquez Place, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2180 sqft
1012 Marquez Place #302 - Spacious and well-located this live/work space is ready for a great tenant! The property features an open main level, full kitchen, 2 bedroom spaces, 1.5 baths, two outdoor patios, and tremendous light.
Arroyo Chamisa-Sol y Lomas
1 Unit Available
2708-A Herradura
2708 Herradura Rd, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Available in June 2020. Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home off Sawmill Rd. - Located just east of St. Francis off Sawmill Rd. is this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home.
Greater Callecita South
1 Unit Available
663 Bishops Lodge #25
663 Bishops Lodge Road, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
839 sqft
663 Bishops Lodge #25 Available 06/15/20 Enjoy Santa Fe just blocks away from the Plaza - Luxury and privacy blend conveniently in this ground floor condo in the gated El Matador community.
San Mateo
1 Unit Available
113 1/2 Calle Royal
113 1/2 Calle Royale, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
Gorgeous Updated Guesthouse Near Hospital! - This is a gorgeous casita very near the hospital! 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1100 sq. ft. Casita on quiet cul de sac off Don Gaspar, north of San Mateo and adjacent to owners home.
1 Unit Available
1523 Avenida De Las Americas
1523 Avenida, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Spacious Townhouse in established subdivision - Don't let this beautiful end unit townhouse pass you by! This is a 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhouse with a yard! Features include tile, laminate wood, and carpet floors, stainless steel appliances,
1 Unit Available
601 W. San Mateo Unit 70
601 West San Mateo Road, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
873 sqft
Fully Furnished Condo in the Desirable San Mateo Condos - Beautiful second level condo is fully furnished with utilities and DishNetwork! Nicely done with a small balcony to enjoy the outdoors.
The Lofts on Cerrillos Road
1 Unit Available
3600 Cerrillos Rd. #103
3600 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1254 sqft
The Lofts - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground level. Available now! - This wonderful home or office loft features a contemporary open floor plan with plenty of natural light.
1 Unit Available
1254 Avenida Morelia Unit 205
1254 Avenida, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1318 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $1925 SQUARE FEET: 1318 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 1 FLOORING: Stained Concrete YARD: None HEATING: Gas forced air COOLING: A/C PETS: Pets Considered STATUS: Available June 6th EXTRAS: 2nd level unit. High ceilings.
Historic St. Catherine's
1 Unit Available
227 Rosario Blvd
227 Rosario Boulevard, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1414 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $1,800 SQUARE FEET: 1440 BEDROOMS: 2+ BATHS: 1 FLOORING: Wood, tile YARD: side yard, covered patio HEATING: Gas wall heaters COOLING: None PETS: small pet considered STATUS: Available and Shown by Appointment, in
1 Unit Available
2501 W Zia Rd Apt 3202
2501 West Zia Road, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
843 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $1,350.
1 Unit Available
2972 Plaza Azul
2972 Plaza Azul, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $1900 SQUARE FEET: ~1100 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 2 FLOORING: Tile & Carpet YARD: Enclosed HEATING: Forced Air COOLING: Central Air PETS: Considered STATUS: Shown by appointment. Available June 1 EXTRAS: Fresh paint.
Candlelight
1 Unit Available
1867 Camino De Pabilo
1867 Camino De Pabilo, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1150 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $1750 SQUARE FEET: 1150 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 1 3/4 FLOORING: Carpet & Linoleum YARD: Fenced HEATING: Gas Forced Air COOLING: Evaporative PETS: Considered STATUS: Available and Shown by Appointment, in person or
Canyon
1 Unit Available
3337 Paseo Segunda
3337 Paseo Segunda, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
3000 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $4,950 SQUARE FEET: 3000 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 2 FLOORING: Hardwood YARD: 7.5 HEATING: Hot water baseboard COOLING: none PETS: Pets considered STATUS: Shown by Appointment Available Now EXTRA: Tranquil 7.
1 Unit Available
601 Circulo De Morelia Unit 203
601 Circulo, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1445 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $2000 SQUARE FEET: 1445 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 1 FLOORING: Stained Concrete YARD: None HEATING: Gas Forced Air COOLING: Air Conditioning, and Ceiling Fans PETS: Dog Considered STATUS: Available Now Shown by Appointment.
Sierra del Norte
1 Unit Available
1208 Indian Rock Ln
1208 Indian Rock Lane, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2113 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $4000 SQUARE FEET: 2113 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 2 FLOORING: Tile, carpet, wood YARD: 1.
Arroyo Chamisa-Sol y Lomas
1 Unit Available
2175 Old Arroyo Chamisa Rd
2175 Old Arroyo Chamiso, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
850 sqft
Charming unfurnished casita in green and quiet compound. New kitchen. One bedroom plus small office, full bath and laundry room, good closets, and a small storage shed. Layout works for a couple, but not as 2 separate bedrooms.
