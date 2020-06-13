Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Santa Fe, NM with garage

Santa Fe apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Las Estancias
1 Unit Available
2505 Camino De Vida
2505 Camino De Vida, Santa Fe, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2800 sqft
CLICK HERE FOE SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY NOW! This delightful home located in Santa Fe, NM is now available.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arroyo Chamisa-Sol y Lomas
1 Unit Available
2708-A Herradura
2708 Herradura Rd, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Available in June 2020. Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home off Sawmill Rd. - Located just east of St. Francis off Sawmill Rd. is this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Las Acequias
1 Unit Available
4324 Calle Guillermo
4324 Calle Guillermo, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely and charming - Sweet 2 bedroom 2 bath home in convenient location. Features, large fenced back yard, washer/dryer, swamp cooler, storage shed, one car garage and is situated on a corner lot. This home will go fast, don't miss your chance.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sierra del Norte
1 Unit Available
1208 Indian Rock Ln
1208 Indian Rock Lane, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2113 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $4000 SQUARE FEET: 2113 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 2 FLOORING: Tile, carpet, wood YARD: 1.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2972 Plaza Azul
2972 Plaza Azul, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $1900 SQUARE FEET: ~1100 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 2 FLOORING: Tile & Carpet YARD: Enclosed HEATING: Forced Air COOLING: Central Air PETS: Considered STATUS: Shown by appointment.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
601 Circulo De Morelia Unit 203
601 Circulo, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1445 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $2000 SQUARE FEET: 1445 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 1 FLOORING: Stained Concrete YARD: None HEATING: Gas Forced Air COOLING: Air Conditioning, and Ceiling Fans PETS: Dog Considered STATUS: Available Now Shown by Appointment.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Candlelight
1 Unit Available
1867 Camino De Pabilo
1867 Camino De Pabilo, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1150 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $1750 SQUARE FEET: 1150 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 1 3/4 FLOORING: Carpet & Linoleum YARD: Fenced HEATING: Gas Forced Air COOLING: Evaporative PETS: Considered STATUS: Available and Shown by Appointment, in person or

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Nava Ade
1 Unit Available
4173 Big Sky Rd
4173 Big Sky Road, Santa Fe, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1650 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $2,200 SQUARE FEET: 1650 BEDROOMS: 3 BATHS: 2 FLOORING: Tile and Carpet YARD: Open Property - Not Enclosed HEATING: Gas Forced Air COOLING: Ceiling Fan PETS: Considered STATUS: Available and Shown by appointment, in person or

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1254 Avenida Morelia Unit 205
1254 Avenida, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1318 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $1925 SQUARE FEET: 1318 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 1 FLOORING: Stained Concrete YARD: None HEATING: Gas forced air COOLING: A/C PETS: Pets Considered STATUS: Available June 6th EXTRAS: 2nd level unit. High ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5913 Camino Azul
5913 Camino Azul, Santa Fe, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1450 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $1,950 SQUARE FEET: 1450 BEDROOMS: 3 BATHS: 2 FLOORING: Carpet, tile YARD: Fenced yard HEATING: in floor radiant COOLING: A/C PETS: pets considered STATUS: Available and Shown by Appointment, in person or by

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
San Mateo
1 Unit Available
450 Calle Redondo
450 Calle Redondo, Santa Fe, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1538 sqft
Charming Santa Fe Style 3 Bedroom Home with 2 Car Garage in Town Wonderful newer home just south of downtown Santa Fe, near St.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Arroyo Chamisa-Sol y Lomas
1 Unit Available
2253 Espejo Pl
2253 Espejo Place, Santa Fe, NM
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2400 sqft
Available June 1st and October 1st, 2020. Minimum 31-day stay. $3,400/month rent. $3,400 security deposit required. Gracious and elegant yet comfortable and casual, accessible throughout, light and open.

Last updated December 10 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
2855 Plaza Rojo
2855 Plaza Rojo, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1400 sqft
Park Plazas a lovely community offering lots of open space, tennis, and a small farming area for those with a green thumb. This furnished home has one bedroom with a flat screen TV, large walk-in closet and a bath -an - a half.

Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
4345 A Santo Domingo
4345 Santo Domingo St, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1361 sqft
Rancho Santos 2 bdr, 2 story w/upstairs Loft, A/C & 2 car garage. Available Immediatley with Approved Credit - Immaculately maintained 2 bedroom condo with loft area that can be used as an office, exercise area or TV area.
Results within 5 miles of Santa Fe

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windmill Ridge
1 Unit Available
4 Nacimiento Peak
4 Nacimiento Peak, Santa Fe County, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1603 sqft
Ideal 3 Bedroom Home In The Desirable Neighborhood! - Important notice, this home is still occupied by paying tenants. Do not approach the front door or peer into the windows. You must first contact us to schedule any showings.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
The Village at Rancho Viejo
1 Unit Available
19 Coyote Pass
19 Coyote Pass Road, Santa Fe County, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2055 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $2400 SQUARE FEET: 2400 BEDROOMS: 3 BATHS: 2 FLOORING: Tile/Carpet YARD: Enclosed Patio HEATING: Radiant COOLING: Evaporative PETS: Small Considered STATUS: Shown by Appointment 6/10 EXTRAS: 2 car garage, gas Kiva, formal
Results within 10 miles of Santa Fe

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
85 Monte Alto Rd
85 Monte Alto Road, Eldorado at Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1650 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $2800 SQUARE FEET: 1650 BEDROOMS: 2 plus office, plus 772 sq ft casita BATHS: 2 plus one in casita FLOORING: Tile YARD: Walled, landscaped HEATING: In floor radiant, kiva fireplace COOLING: A/C, ceiling fans PETS:

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
25 Cerrado Loop
25 Cerrado Loop, Eldorado at Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1065 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $1,775 SQUARE FEET: 1065 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 1 FLOORING: Brick YARD: 1.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Santa Fe, NM

Santa Fe apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

