3 bedroom apartments
12 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Santa Fe, NM
Los Pinones Apartments
825 Calle Mejia, Santa Fe, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1170 sqft
Contemporary pet-friendly homes in northern Santa Fe, close to the stunning Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Homes have gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and glossy wood-style floors. On-site heated swimming pool, spa and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Avaria of Santa Fe
1896 Lorca Dr, Santa Fe, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1300 sqft
Energy-efficient units in a newly constructed community, just 45 minutes from Albuquerque. Surrounded by lavish landscapes. Spacious rooms, modern kitchens and patios that overlook the grounds. Indoor heated pool and spa.
306 Brownell Howland
306 Brownell-Howland Road, Santa Fe, NM
306 Brownell Howland - $6,500/month - 6 Bedroom/6.5 Bathroom Estate on 2 acres! Enchanting estate only minutes from the Plaza, Canyon Rd, and all things Santa Fe. Enjoy the tranquil setting from scenic Brownell Howland.
5913 Camino Azul
5913 Camino Azul, Santa Fe, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1450 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $1,950 SQUARE FEET: 1450 BEDROOMS: 3 BATHS: 2 FLOORING: Carpet, tile YARD: Fenced yard HEATING: in floor radiant COOLING: A/C PETS: pets considered STATUS: Available and Shown by Appointment, in person or by
Nava Ade
4173 Big Sky Rd
4173 Big Sky Road, Santa Fe, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1650 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $2,200 SQUARE FEET: 1650 BEDROOMS: 3 BATHS: 2 FLOORING: Tile and Carpet YARD: Open Property - Not Enclosed HEATING: Gas Forced Air COOLING: Ceiling Fan PETS: Considered STATUS: Available and Shown by appointment, in person or
Las Estancias
2505 Camino De Vida
2505 Camino De Vida, Santa Fe, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2800 sqft
CLICK HERE FOE SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY NOW! This delightful home located in Santa Fe, NM is now available.
San Mateo
450 Calle Redondo
450 Calle Redondo, Santa Fe, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1538 sqft
Charming Santa Fe Style 3 Bedroom Home with 2 Car Garage in Town Wonderful newer home just south of downtown Santa Fe, near St.
Arroyo Chamisa-Sol y Lomas
2253 Espejo Pl
2253 Espejo Place, Santa Fe, NM
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2400 sqft
Available June 1st and October 1st, 2020. Minimum 31-day stay. $3,400/month rent. $3,400 security deposit required. Gracious and elegant yet comfortable and casual, accessible throughout, light and open.
6737 Camino Rojo
6737 Camino Rojo, Santa Fe, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
A great vacation home for guests desiring the Santa Fe experience or simply transitioning into the area and needing a home while searching for the perfect home to buy. Fully Furnished.
Results within 5 miles of Santa Fe
Windmill Ridge
4 Nacimiento Peak
4 Nacimiento Peak, Santa Fe County, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1603 sqft
Ideal 3 Bedroom Home In The Desirable Neighborhood! - Important notice, this home is still occupied by paying tenants. Do not approach the front door or peer into the windows. You must first contact us to schedule any showings.
The Village at Rancho Viejo
19 Coyote Pass
19 Coyote Pass Road, Santa Fe County, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2055 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $2400 SQUARE FEET: 2400 BEDROOMS: 3 BATHS: 2 FLOORING: Tile/Carpet YARD: Enclosed Patio HEATING: Radiant COOLING: Evaporative PETS: Small Considered STATUS: Shown by Appointment 6/10 EXTRAS: 2 car garage, gas Kiva, formal
Windmill Ridge
4 Pelona Court
4 Pelona Court, Santa Fe County, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2000 sq ft home features stunning wood flooring throughout, gorgeous views of the surrounding mountains (Sangre de Cristo and Sandia), and an open style floorplan with the living room, dining room, and kitchen.
