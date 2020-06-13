Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

27 Apartments for rent in Santa Fe, NM with balcony

Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
$
8 Units Available
Vizcaya
2500 Sawmill Rd, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,100
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near I-25 and the area's best restaurants and shops. On-site amenities include a fitness gym, coffee lounge, covered parking, two heated pools and a business center. Updated interiors featuring a wood-burning fireplace.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Avaria of Santa Fe
1896 Lorca Dr, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,060
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1300 sqft
Energy-efficient units in a newly constructed community, just 45 minutes from Albuquerque. Surrounded by lavish landscapes. Spacious rooms, modern kitchens and patios that overlook the grounds. Indoor heated pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Los Pinones Apartments
825 Calle Mejia, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1170 sqft
Contemporary pet-friendly homes in northern Santa Fe, close to the stunning Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Homes have gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and glossy wood-style floors. On-site heated swimming pool, spa and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Historic Guadalupe
Contact for Availability
Railyard Flats
701 Camino de la Familia, Santa Fe, NM
Studio
$960
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
982 sqft
Centrally located in downtown Santa Fe New Mexico. The Railyard Flats (which shares its name with the surrounding neighborhood Rail Yards is an impeccably designed Urban community.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sierra del Norte
1 Unit Available
1208 Indian Rock Ln
1208 Indian Rock Lane, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2113 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $4000 SQUARE FEET: 2113 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 2 FLOORING: Tile, carpet, wood YARD: 1.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Canyon
1 Unit Available
3337 Paseo Segunda
3337 Paseo Segunda, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
3000 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $4,950 SQUARE FEET: 3000 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 2 FLOORING: Hardwood YARD: 7.5 HEATING: Hot water baseboard COOLING: none PETS: Pets considered STATUS: Shown by Appointment Available Now EXTRA: Tranquil 7.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Historic St. Catherine's
1 Unit Available
227 Rosario Blvd
227 Rosario Boulevard, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1440 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $1,800 SQUARE FEET: 1440 BEDROOMS: 2+ BATHS: 1 FLOORING: Wood, tile YARD: side yard, covered patio HEATING: Gas wall heaters COOLING: None PETS: small pet considered STATUS: Available and Shown by Appointment, in

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2501 W Zia Rd Apt 8208
2501 West Zia Road, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,250
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MONTHLY RENT: $1250 SQUARE FEET: 627 BEDROOMS: 1 BATHS: 1 FLOORING: Carpet & Tile YARD: None HEATING: Forced Air COOLING: A/C PETS: One small pet considered STATUS: Shown by Appointment. Available 7/11/2020 EXTRAS: Gated Community.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
601 Circulo De Morelia Unit 203
601 Circulo, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1445 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $2000 SQUARE FEET: 1445 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 1 FLOORING: Stained Concrete YARD: None HEATING: Gas Forced Air COOLING: Air Conditioning, and Ceiling Fans PETS: Dog Considered STATUS: Available Now Shown by Appointment.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1254 Avenida Morelia Unit 205
1254 Avenida, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1318 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $1925 SQUARE FEET: 1318 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 1 FLOORING: Stained Concrete YARD: None HEATING: Gas forced air COOLING: A/C PETS: Pets Considered STATUS: Available June 6th EXTRAS: 2nd level unit. High ceilings.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5913 Camino Azul
5913 Camino Azul, Santa Fe, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1450 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $1,950 SQUARE FEET: 1450 BEDROOMS: 3 BATHS: 2 FLOORING: Carpet, tile YARD: Fenced yard HEATING: in floor radiant COOLING: A/C PETS: pets considered STATUS: Available and Shown by Appointment, in person or by

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Las Estancias
1 Unit Available
2505 Camino De Vida
2505 Camino De Vida, Santa Fe, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2800 sqft
CLICK HERE FOE SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY NOW! This delightful home located in Santa Fe, NM is now available.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Historic St. Catherine's
1 Unit Available
406 Griffin Unit B
406 Griffin St, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
406 Griffin Unit B - $1,850/month - 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Part of a triplex located on Griffin Street - 406 Griffin Unit B features an open floor plan, with a large living/sitting area that leads into the kitchen.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
811 Calle Saragosa
811 Calle Saragosa, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
750 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Private apartment on a quiet street - Property Id: 112267 We are located on a quiet street that has very little traffic yet offers easy access to St Michaels and St Francis.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Don Diego
1 Unit Available
1012 Marquez Place #302
1012 Marquez Place, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1012 Marquez Place #302 - Spacious and well-located this live/work space is ready for a great tenant! The property features an open main level, full kitchen, 2 bedroom spaces, 1.5 baths, two outdoor patios, and tremendous light.

1 of 71

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
306 Brownell Howland
306 Brownell-Howland Road, Santa Fe, NM
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
5350 sqft
306 Brownell Howland - $6,500/month - 6 Bedroom/6.5 Bathroom Estate on 2 acres! Enchanting estate only minutes from the Plaza, Canyon Rd, and all things Santa Fe. Enjoy the tranquil setting from scenic Brownell Howland.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arroyo Chamisa-Sol y Lomas
1 Unit Available
2708-A Herradura
2708 Herradura Rd, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Available in June 2020. Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home off Sawmill Rd. - Located just east of St. Francis off Sawmill Rd. is this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greater Callecita South
1 Unit Available
663 Bishops Lodge #25
663 Bishops Lodge Road, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
663 Bishops Lodge #25 Available 06/15/20 Enjoy Santa Fe just blocks away from the Plaza - Luxury and privacy blend conveniently in this ground floor condo in the gated El Matador community.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Mateo
1 Unit Available
113 1/2 Calle Royal
113 1/2 Calle Royale, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
Gorgeous Updated Guesthouse Near Hospital! - This is a gorgeous casita very near the hospital! 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1100 sq. ft. Casita on quiet cul de sac off Don Gaspar, north of San Mateo and adjacent to owners home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1405 Vegas Verdes #241
1405 Vegas Verdes Drive, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1405 Vegas Verdes #241 Available 06/15/20 Alameda Compound - Luxury 1 bedroom overlooking pool - Available June 2020. - Available early June 2020 is this 1 bedroom, 1 full bath condo in the highly desirable Alameda Compound.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
601 W. San Mateo Unit 70
601 West San Mateo Road, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Condo in the Desirable San Mateo Condos - Beautiful second level condo is fully furnished with utilities and DishNetwork! Nicely done with a small balcony to enjoy the outdoors.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Lofts on Cerrillos Road
1 Unit Available
3600 Cerrillos Rd. #103
3600 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1254 sqft
The Lofts - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground level. Available now! - This wonderful home or office loft features a contemporary open floor plan with plenty of natural light.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Arroyo Chamisa-Sol y Lomas
1 Unit Available
149-S Calle Ojo Feliz
149 Calle Ojo Feliz, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
Lovely 2nd story end unit, with one bedroom and one full bath washer and dryer. Great views, in the community of Los Arroyos Condos. Located in the center of town and a couple minuets drive to the Plaza.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Arroyo Chamisa-Sol y Lomas
1 Unit Available
2253 Espejo Pl
2253 Espejo Place, Santa Fe, NM
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2400 sqft
Available June 1st and October 1st, 2020. Minimum 31-day stay. $3,400/month rent. $3,400 security deposit required. Gracious and elegant yet comfortable and casual, accessible throughout, light and open.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Santa Fe, NM

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Santa Fe renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

