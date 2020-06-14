Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

26 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Santa Fe, NM

Finding an apartment in Santa Fe that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14
$
11 Units Available
Avaria of Santa Fe
1896 Lorca Dr, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,060
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1300 sqft
Energy-efficient units in a newly constructed community, just 45 minutes from Albuquerque. Surrounded by lavish landscapes. Spacious rooms, modern kitchens and patios that overlook the grounds. Indoor heated pool and spa.
Last updated June 14
$
9 Units Available
Los Pinones Apartments
825 Calle Mejia, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1170 sqft
Contemporary pet-friendly homes in northern Santa Fe, close to the stunning Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Homes have gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and glossy wood-style floors. On-site heated swimming pool, spa and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated June 14
5 Units Available
Vista Alegre
1489 Zepol Rd, Santa Fe, NM
Studio
$819
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$839
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
750 sqft
Newly renovated homes with linen closets, eat-in kitchens, and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has sparkling pools, a fitness center, and playgrounds, among other amenities. Just 3 minutes from Southwestern College.
Last updated June 14
$
8 Units Available
Vizcaya
2500 Sawmill Rd, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,100
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near I-25 and the area's best restaurants and shops. On-site amenities include a fitness gym, coffee lounge, covered parking, two heated pools and a business center. Updated interiors featuring a wood-burning fireplace.
Last updated June 12
Historic Guadalupe
Contact for Availability
Railyard Flats
701 Camino de la Familia, Santa Fe, NM
Studio
$960
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
982 sqft
Centrally located in downtown Santa Fe New Mexico. The Railyard Flats (which shares its name with the surrounding neighborhood Rail Yards is an impeccably designed Urban community.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14
Las Estancias
1 Unit Available
2505 Camino De Vida
2505 Camino De Vida, Santa Fe, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2800 sqft
CLICK HERE FOE SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY NOW! This delightful home located in Santa Fe, NM is now available.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13
San Mateo
1 Unit Available
113 1/2 Calle Royal
113 1/2 Calle Royale, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
Gorgeous Updated Guesthouse Near Hospital! - This is a gorgeous casita very near the hospital! 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1100 sq. ft. Casita on quiet cul de sac off Don Gaspar, north of San Mateo and adjacent to owners home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13
Arroyo Chamisa-Sol y Lomas
1 Unit Available
2708-A Herradura
2708 Herradura Rd, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Available in June 2020. Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home off Sawmill Rd. - Located just east of St. Francis off Sawmill Rd. is this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1523 Avenida De Las Americas
1523 Avenida, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Spacious Townhouse in established subdivision - Don't let this beautiful end unit townhouse pass you by! This is a 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhouse with a yard! Features include tile, laminate wood, and carpet floors, stainless steel appliances,

1 of 15

Last updated June 13
The Lofts on Cerrillos Road
1 Unit Available
3600 Cerrillos Rd. #103
3600 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1254 sqft
The Lofts - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground level. Available now! - This wonderful home or office loft features a contemporary open floor plan with plenty of natural light.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13
Las Acequias
1 Unit Available
4324 Calle Guillermo
4324 Calle Guillermo, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely and charming - Sweet 2 bedroom 2 bath home in convenient location. Features, large fenced back yard, washer/dryer, swamp cooler, storage shed, one car garage and is situated on a corner lot. This home will go fast, don't miss your chance.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13
Historic St. Catherine's
1 Unit Available
406 Griffin Unit B
406 Griffin St, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
406 Griffin Unit B - $1,850/month - 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Part of a triplex located on Griffin Street - 406 Griffin Unit B features an open floor plan, with a large living/sitting area that leads into the kitchen.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13
Canyon
1 Unit Available
3337 Paseo Segunda
3337 Paseo Segunda, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
3000 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $4,950 SQUARE FEET: 3000 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 2 FLOORING: Hardwood YARD: 7.5 HEATING: Hot water baseboard COOLING: none PETS: Pets considered STATUS: Shown by Appointment Available Now EXTRA: Tranquil 7.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2972 Plaza Azul
2972 Plaza Azul, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $1900 SQUARE FEET: ~1100 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 2 FLOORING: Tile & Carpet YARD: Enclosed HEATING: Forced Air COOLING: Central Air PETS: Considered STATUS: Shown by appointment.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13
Historic St. Catherine's
1 Unit Available
227 Rosario Blvd
227 Rosario Boulevard, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1440 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $1,800 SQUARE FEET: 1440 BEDROOMS: 2+ BATHS: 1 FLOORING: Wood, tile YARD: side yard, covered patio HEATING: Gas wall heaters COOLING: None PETS: small pet considered STATUS: Available and Shown by Appointment, in

1 of 14

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2501 W Zia Rd Apt 8208
2501 West Zia Road, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,250
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MONTHLY RENT: $1250 SQUARE FEET: 627 BEDROOMS: 1 BATHS: 1 FLOORING: Carpet & Tile YARD: None HEATING: Forced Air COOLING: A/C PETS: One small pet considered STATUS: Shown by Appointment. Available 7/11/2020 EXTRAS: Gated Community.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
601 Circulo De Morelia Unit 203
601 Circulo, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1445 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $2000 SQUARE FEET: 1445 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 1 FLOORING: Stained Concrete YARD: None HEATING: Gas Forced Air COOLING: Air Conditioning, and Ceiling Fans PETS: Dog Considered STATUS: Available Now Shown by Appointment.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13
Candlelight
1 Unit Available
1867 Camino De Pabilo
1867 Camino De Pabilo, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1150 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $1750 SQUARE FEET: 1150 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 1 3/4 FLOORING: Carpet & Linoleum YARD: Fenced HEATING: Gas Forced Air COOLING: Evaporative PETS: Considered STATUS: Available and Shown by Appointment, in person or

1 of 11

Last updated June 13
Nava Ade
1 Unit Available
4173 Big Sky Rd
4173 Big Sky Road, Santa Fe, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1650 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $2,200 SQUARE FEET: 1650 BEDROOMS: 3 BATHS: 2 FLOORING: Tile and Carpet YARD: Open Property - Not Enclosed HEATING: Gas Forced Air COOLING: Ceiling Fan PETS: Considered STATUS: Available and Shown by appointment, in person or

1 of 22

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5913 Camino Azul
5913 Camino Azul, Santa Fe, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1450 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $1,950 SQUARE FEET: 1450 BEDROOMS: 3 BATHS: 2 FLOORING: Carpet, tile YARD: Fenced yard HEATING: in floor radiant COOLING: A/C PETS: pets considered STATUS: Available and Shown by Appointment, in person or by

1 of 11

Last updated June 13
Arroyo Chamisa-Sol y Lomas
1 Unit Available
149-S Calle Ojo Feliz
149 Calle Ojo Feliz, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
Lovely 2nd story end unit, with one bedroom and one full bath washer and dryer. Great views, in the community of Los Arroyos Condos. Located in the center of town and a couple minuets drive to the Plaza.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13
Arroyo Chamisa-Sol y Lomas
1 Unit Available
2253 Espejo Pl
2253 Espejo Place, Santa Fe, NM
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2400 sqft
Available June 1st and October 1st, 2020. Minimum 31-day stay. $3,400/month rent. $3,400 security deposit required. Gracious and elegant yet comfortable and casual, accessible throughout, light and open.
Results within 5 miles of Santa Fe

1 of 25

Last updated June 13
Windmill Ridge
1 Unit Available
4 Nacimiento Peak
4 Nacimiento Peak, Santa Fe County, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1603 sqft
Ideal 3 Bedroom Home In The Desirable Neighborhood! - Important notice, this home is still occupied by paying tenants. Do not approach the front door or peer into the windows. You must first contact us to schedule any showings.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13
The Village at Rancho Viejo
1 Unit Available
19 Coyote Pass
19 Coyote Pass Road, Santa Fe County, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2055 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $2400 SQUARE FEET: 2400 BEDROOMS: 3 BATHS: 2 FLOORING: Tile/Carpet YARD: Enclosed Patio HEATING: Radiant COOLING: Evaporative PETS: Small Considered STATUS: Shown by Appointment 6/10 EXTRAS: 2 car garage, gas Kiva, formal
