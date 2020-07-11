/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:52 AM
29 Apartments for rent in Santa Fe, NM with washer-dryer
$
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Avaria of Santa Fe
1896 Lorca Dr, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,153
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,794
1300 sqft
Energy-efficient units in a newly constructed community, just 45 minutes from Albuquerque. Surrounded by lavish landscapes. Spacious rooms, modern kitchens and patios that overlook the grounds. Indoor heated pool and spa.
$
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
$
12 Units Available
Vizcaya
2500 Sawmill Rd, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,095
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near I-25 and the area's best restaurants and shops. On-site amenities include a fitness gym, coffee lounge, covered parking, two heated pools and a business center. Updated interiors featuring a wood-burning fireplace.
1 of 2
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Historic Guadalupe
Railyard Flats
701 Camino de la Familia, Santa Fe, NM
Studio
$960
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
982 sqft
Centrally located in downtown Santa Fe New Mexico. The Railyard Flats (which shares its name with the surrounding neighborhood Rail Yards is an impeccably designed Urban community.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
811 Calle Saragosa
811 Calle Saragosa, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
750 sqft
Private apartment on a quiet street - Property Id: 112267 We are located on a quiet street that has very little traffic yet offers easy access to St Michaels and St Francis. This unit has a covered porch area and the access to the open backyard.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1405 Vegas Verdes Unit A346
1405 Vegas Verdes Drive, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,600
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous fully furnished - Gorgeous fully furnished home in the luxurious Alameda compound! Bring your clothes & start enjoying it! This home features tile, wood laminate & upgraded carpet flooring, wood columns, beams & lintels, wood ceiling &
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2501 W Zia Rd Apt 8208
2501 West Zia Road, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,250
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MONTHLY RENT: $1250 SQUARE FEET: 627 BEDROOMS: 1 BATHS: 1 FLOORING: Carpet & Tile YARD: None HEATING: Forced Air COOLING: A/C PETS: One small dog considered STATUS: Shown by Appointment. Available 8/15/2020 EXTRAS: Gated Community.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Near North
948 Los Lovatos 5-A
948 Los Lovatos Road, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1215 sqft
948 Los Lovatos - $1,850/month - 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom / 1215 sq. ft Located off Old Taos Highway This private end unit features a large walled entry courtyard, with a flagstone patio.
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6690 Camino Rojo
6690 Camino Rojo, Santa Fe, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1078 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $1900 SQUARE FEET: 1078 BEDROOMS: 3 BATHS: 2.0 FLOORING: Tile & Carpet YARD: Stucco Walled and Patio HEATING: Gas Forced Air COOLING: Evaporative PETS: Small Pet Considered STATUS: Shown by Appt.
1 of 22
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
601 Circulo De Morelia Unit 203
601 Circulo, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1445 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $2000 SQUARE FEET: 1445 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 1 FLOORING: Stained Concrete YARD: None HEATING: Gas Forced Air COOLING: Air Conditioning, and Ceiling Fans PETS: Dog Considered STATUS: LEASE PENDING.
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Historic St. Catherine's
227 Rosario Blvd
227 Rosario Boulevard, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1440 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $1,800 SQUARE FEET: 1440 BEDROOMS: 2+ BATHS: 1 FLOORING: Wood, tile YARD: side yard, covered patio HEATING: Gas wall heaters COOLING: None PETS: small pet considered STATUS: Available and Shown by Appointment, in
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
San Mateo
1417 Miracerros Lane South
1417 Miracerros Lane North, Santa Fe, NM
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Peacful and lovely - Large and lovely home on sweet lot located in a cul-de-sac. Property has pretty grounds with mature trees. House is large with gorgeous Santa Fe touches. Wood beams, tile and wood give this home a warm and inviting feel.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
617 E Alameda St
617 East Alameda Street, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
950 sqft
Available 08/01/20 East Alameda Gem - Property Id: 301561 This charming, quiet casita has the three L's: Location, location and location! Situated on beautiful, tree-lined East Alameda, the spotlessly clean casita is within easy walking distance of
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3125 Jemez Rd
3125 Jemez Road, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,350
850 sqft
Unit Unit C Available 10/01/20 Lovely One Bedroom - Property Id: 283990 Lovely One Bedroom open concept home for one person." Unfurnished or furnished" with vintage New Mexico/Mexican and modern furniture. Thermo-Pedic Mattress.
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Historic Guadalupe
132 Romero St Apt 6
132 Romero Street, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,350
615 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $1350 SQUARE FEET: ~615 BEDROOMS: 1 BATHS: 1 FLOORING: Brick & Carpet YARD: Fenced Patio HEATING: Wall Heater COOLING: Ceiling Fans PETS: Service Animals Only STATUS: Shown by Appointment Available July 1 EXTRAS:
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
601 W. San Mateo Unit 71
601 West San Mateo Road, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,400
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Furnished One Bedroom Condo near Hospital - Beautiful second level condo is fully furnished! Nicely done with a small balcony to enjoy the outdoors.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
2714 Galisteo Ct Unit C
2714 Galisteo Court, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Condo - This is a fully furnished one bedroom condo 5 minutes to the hospital. 4 month contracts or longer are welcome! Please call for more information and to schedule a viewing. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2804320)
1 of 35
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1254 Avenida Morelia Unit 205
1254 Avenida, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1318 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $1925 SQUARE FEET: 1318 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 1 FLOORING: Stained Concrete YARD: None HEATING: Gas forced air COOLING: A/C PETS: Pets Considered STATUS: Shown by appt. LEASE PENDING EXTRAS: 2nd level unit. High ceilings.
1 of 28
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Canyon
3337 Paseo Segunda
3337 Paseo Segunda, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
3000 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $4,950 SQUARE FEET: 3000 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 2 FLOORING: Hardwood YARD: 7.5 HEATING: Hot water baseboard COOLING: none PETS: Pets considered STATUS: Shown by Appointment Available Now EXTRA: Tranquil 7.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Old Santa Fe Trail
645 Barcelona
645 E Barcelona Rd, Santa Fe, NM
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3000 sqft
Wood Gormley School District. Museum Hill 3/2 With Sangre Views. Large living/dining, studio/Library/office, Master Wing, 2 FP, Laundry room. $3,000/month - Utilities Included (water, gals, electric). Wood floors, newer forced air heating.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
San Mateo
450 Calle Redondo
450 Calle Redondo, Santa Fe, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1538 sqft
Charming Santa Fe Style 3 Bedroom Home with 2 Car Garage in Town Wonderful newer home just south of downtown Santa Fe, near St.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Historic St. Catherine's
406 Griffin Unit B
406 Griffin St, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
406 Griffin Unit B - $1,850/month - 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Part of a triplex located on Griffin Street - 406 Griffin Unit B features an open floor plan, with a large living/sitting area that leads into the kitchen.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
306 Brownell Howland
306 Brownell-Howland Road, Santa Fe, NM
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
5350 sqft
306 Brownell Howland - $6,500/month - 6 Bedroom/6.5 Bathroom Estate on 2 acres! Enchanting estate only minutes from the Plaza, Canyon Rd, and all things Santa Fe. Enjoy the tranquil setting from scenic Brownell Howland.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Arroyo Chamisa-Sol y Lomas
149-S Calle Ojo Feliz
149 Calle Ojo Feliz, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
Lovely 2nd story end unit, with one bedroom and one full bath washer and dryer. Great views, in the community of Los Arroyos Condos. Located in the center of town and a couple minuets drive to the Plaza.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Arroyo Chamisa-Sol y Lomas
2253 Espejo Pl
2253 Espejo Place, Santa Fe, NM
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2400 sqft
Available September 1st to October 1st, 2020. $3,400/month rent. $3,400 security deposit required. Gracious and elegant yet comfortable and casual, accessible throughout, light and open.
