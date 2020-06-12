Apartment List
/
NM
/
santa fe
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM

16 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Santa Fe, NM

Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
$
8 Units Available
Vizcaya
2500 Sawmill Rd, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
989 sqft
Located near I-25 and the area's best restaurants and shops. On-site amenities include a fitness gym, coffee lounge, covered parking, two heated pools and a business center. Updated interiors featuring a wood-burning fireplace.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
11 Units Available
Los Pinones Apartments
825 Calle Mejia, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
947 sqft
Contemporary pet-friendly homes in northern Santa Fe, close to the stunning Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Homes have gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and glossy wood-style floors. On-site heated swimming pool, spa and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Historic Guadalupe
Contact for Availability
Railyard Flats
701 Camino de la Familia, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
982 sqft
Centrally located in downtown Santa Fe New Mexico. The Railyard Flats (which shares its name with the surrounding neighborhood Rail Yards is an impeccably designed Urban community.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Las Acequias
1 Unit Available
4324 Calle Guillermo
4324 Calle Guillermo, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely and charming - Sweet 2 bedroom 2 bath home in convenient location. Features, large fenced back yard, washer/dryer, swamp cooler, storage shed, one car garage and is situated on a corner lot. This home will go fast, don't miss your chance.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Historic St. Catherine's
1 Unit Available
406 Griffin Unit B
406 Griffin St, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
406 Griffin Unit B - $1,850/month - 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Part of a triplex located on Griffin Street - 406 Griffin Unit B features an open floor plan, with a large living/sitting area that leads into the kitchen.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arroyo Chamisa-Sol y Lomas
1 Unit Available
2708-A Herradura
2708 Herradura Rd, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Available in June 2020. Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home off Sawmill Rd. - Located just east of St. Francis off Sawmill Rd. is this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
601 W. San Mateo Unit 70
601 West San Mateo Road, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
873 sqft
Fully Furnished Condo in the Desirable San Mateo Condos - Beautiful second level condo is fully furnished with utilities and DishNetwork! Nicely done with a small balcony to enjoy the outdoors.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Lofts on Cerrillos Road
1 Unit Available
3600 Cerrillos Rd. #103
3600 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1254 sqft
The Lofts - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground level. Available now! - This wonderful home or office loft features a contemporary open floor plan with plenty of natural light.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2972 Plaza Azul
2972 Plaza Azul, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $1900 SQUARE FEET: ~1100 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 2 FLOORING: Tile & Carpet YARD: Enclosed HEATING: Forced Air COOLING: Central Air PETS: Considered STATUS: Shown by appointment. Available June 1 EXTRAS: Fresh paint.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Candlelight
1 Unit Available
1867 Camino De Pabilo
1867 Camino De Pabilo, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1150 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $1750 SQUARE FEET: 1150 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 1 3/4 FLOORING: Carpet & Linoleum YARD: Fenced HEATING: Gas Forced Air COOLING: Evaporative PETS: Considered STATUS: Available and Shown by Appointment, in person or

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Canyon
1 Unit Available
3337 Paseo Segunda
3337 Paseo Segunda, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
3000 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $4,950 SQUARE FEET: 3000 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 2 FLOORING: Hardwood YARD: 7.5 HEATING: Hot water baseboard COOLING: none PETS: Pets considered STATUS: Shown by Appointment Available Now EXTRA: Tranquil 7.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sierra del Norte
1 Unit Available
1208 Indian Rock Ln
1208 Indian Rock Lane, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2113 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $4000 SQUARE FEET: 2113 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 2 FLOORING: Tile, carpet, wood YARD: 1.

1 of 12

Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
4345 A Santo Domingo
4345 Santo Domingo St, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1361 sqft
Rancho Santos 2 bdr, 2 story w/upstairs Loft, A/C & 2 car garage. Available Immediatley with Approved Credit - Immaculately maintained 2 bedroom condo with loft area that can be used as an office, exercise area or TV area.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Fe

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
250 Plaza Canada
250 Plaza Canada, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1700 sqft
Lovely, versatile home! Two bedrooms, three full baths, Den w/ built in bookshelves, and an office with built in desk and exterior door to front.
Results within 5 miles of Santa Fe

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
250 Plaza Canada
250 Plaza Canada, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1700 sqft
Lovely, versatile home! Two bedrooms, three full baths, Den w/ built in bookshelves, and an office with built in desk and exterior door to front.
Results within 10 miles of Santa Fe

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
85 Monte Alto Rd
85 Monte Alto Road, Eldorado at Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1650 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $2800 SQUARE FEET: 1650 BEDROOMS: 2 plus office, plus 772 sq ft casita BATHS: 2 plus one in casita FLOORING: Tile YARD: Walled, landscaped HEATING: In floor radiant, kiva fireplace COOLING: A/C, ceiling fans PETS:

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
250 Plaza Canada
250 Plaza Canada, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1700 sqft
Lovely, versatile home! Two bedrooms, three full baths, Den w/ built in bookshelves, and an office with built in desk and exterior door to front.

Similar Pages

Santa Fe 1 BedroomsSanta Fe 2 BedroomsSanta Fe 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSanta Fe 3 Bedrooms
Santa Fe Apartments with BalconySanta Fe Apartments with GarageSanta Fe Apartments with ParkingSanta Fe Apartments with Pool
Santa Fe Apartments with Washer-DryerSanta Fe Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Fe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albuquerque, NM
Rio Rancho, NM

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College