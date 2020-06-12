/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
16 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Santa Fe, NM
Last updated June 12
$
8 Units Available
Vizcaya
2500 Sawmill Rd, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
989 sqft
Located near I-25 and the area's best restaurants and shops. On-site amenities include a fitness gym, coffee lounge, covered parking, two heated pools and a business center. Updated interiors featuring a wood-burning fireplace.
Last updated June 12
$
11 Units Available
Los Pinones Apartments
825 Calle Mejia, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
947 sqft
Contemporary pet-friendly homes in northern Santa Fe, close to the stunning Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Homes have gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and glossy wood-style floors. On-site heated swimming pool, spa and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated June 12
Historic Guadalupe
Contact for Availability
Railyard Flats
701 Camino de la Familia, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
982 sqft
Centrally located in downtown Santa Fe New Mexico. The Railyard Flats (which shares its name with the surrounding neighborhood Rail Yards is an impeccably designed Urban community.
Last updated June 12
Las Acequias
1 Unit Available
4324 Calle Guillermo
4324 Calle Guillermo, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely and charming - Sweet 2 bedroom 2 bath home in convenient location. Features, large fenced back yard, washer/dryer, swamp cooler, storage shed, one car garage and is situated on a corner lot. This home will go fast, don't miss your chance.
Last updated June 12
Historic St. Catherine's
1 Unit Available
406 Griffin Unit B
406 Griffin St, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
406 Griffin Unit B - $1,850/month - 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Part of a triplex located on Griffin Street - 406 Griffin Unit B features an open floor plan, with a large living/sitting area that leads into the kitchen.
Last updated June 12
Arroyo Chamisa-Sol y Lomas
1 Unit Available
2708-A Herradura
2708 Herradura Rd, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Available in June 2020. Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home off Sawmill Rd. - Located just east of St. Francis off Sawmill Rd. is this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
601 W. San Mateo Unit 70
601 West San Mateo Road, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
873 sqft
Fully Furnished Condo in the Desirable San Mateo Condos - Beautiful second level condo is fully furnished with utilities and DishNetwork! Nicely done with a small balcony to enjoy the outdoors.
Last updated June 12
The Lofts on Cerrillos Road
1 Unit Available
3600 Cerrillos Rd. #103
3600 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1254 sqft
The Lofts - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground level. Available now! - This wonderful home or office loft features a contemporary open floor plan with plenty of natural light.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2972 Plaza Azul
2972 Plaza Azul, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $1900 SQUARE FEET: ~1100 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 2 FLOORING: Tile & Carpet YARD: Enclosed HEATING: Forced Air COOLING: Central Air PETS: Considered STATUS: Shown by appointment. Available June 1 EXTRAS: Fresh paint.
Last updated June 12
Candlelight
1 Unit Available
1867 Camino De Pabilo
1867 Camino De Pabilo, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1150 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $1750 SQUARE FEET: 1150 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 1 3/4 FLOORING: Carpet & Linoleum YARD: Fenced HEATING: Gas Forced Air COOLING: Evaporative PETS: Considered STATUS: Available and Shown by Appointment, in person or
Last updated June 12
Canyon
1 Unit Available
3337 Paseo Segunda
3337 Paseo Segunda, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
3000 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $4,950 SQUARE FEET: 3000 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 2 FLOORING: Hardwood YARD: 7.5 HEATING: Hot water baseboard COOLING: none PETS: Pets considered STATUS: Shown by Appointment Available Now EXTRA: Tranquil 7.
Last updated June 12
Sierra del Norte
1 Unit Available
1208 Indian Rock Ln
1208 Indian Rock Lane, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2113 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $4000 SQUARE FEET: 2113 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 2 FLOORING: Tile, carpet, wood YARD: 1.
Last updated May 2
1 Unit Available
4345 A Santo Domingo
4345 Santo Domingo St, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1361 sqft
Rancho Santos 2 bdr, 2 story w/upstairs Loft, A/C & 2 car garage. Available Immediatley with Approved Credit - Immaculately maintained 2 bedroom condo with loft area that can be used as an office, exercise area or TV area.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
250 Plaza Canada
250 Plaza Canada, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1700 sqft
Lovely, versatile home! Two bedrooms, three full baths, Den w/ built in bookshelves, and an office with built in desk and exterior door to front.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
85 Monte Alto Rd
85 Monte Alto Road, Eldorado at Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1650 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $2800 SQUARE FEET: 1650 BEDROOMS: 2 plus office, plus 772 sq ft casita BATHS: 2 plus one in casita FLOORING: Tile YARD: Walled, landscaped HEATING: In floor radiant, kiva fireplace COOLING: A/C, ceiling fans PETS:
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
