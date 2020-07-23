/
santa fe county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:00 AM
36 Apartments for rent in Santa Fe County, NM📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
7 Units Available
Avaria at Santa Fe - Managed by North Coast
1896 Lorca Dr, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,153
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Energy-efficient units in a newly constructed community, just 45 minutes from Albuquerque. Surrounded by lavish landscapes. Spacious rooms, modern kitchens and patios that overlook the grounds. Indoor heated pool and spa.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
10 Units Available
Los Pinones Apartments
825 Calle Mejia, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,270
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1170 sqft
Contemporary pet-friendly homes in northern Santa Fe, close to the stunning Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Homes have gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and glossy wood-style floors. On-site heated swimming pool, spa and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated July 23 at 12:20 AM
2 Units Available
Arroyo Chamisa-Sol y Lomas
Dakota Canyon
501 W Zia Rd, Santa Fe, NM
Studio
$915
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
844 sqft
Just a few minutes from I-25. Near a walking trail. On-site fitness center, two laundry facilities and lots of green space. Each home includes walk-in closets, updated appliances and faux wood floors. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 23 at 12:24 AM
$
14 Units Available
Vizcaya
2500 Sawmill Rd, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,040
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1198 sqft
Located near I-25 and the area's best restaurants and shops. On-site amenities include a fitness gym, coffee lounge, covered parking, two heated pools and a business center. Updated interiors featuring a wood-burning fireplace.
Last updated July 23 at 12:08 AM
28 Units Available
Arroyo Chamisa-Sol y Lomas
Vizcaya
2500 Sawmill Road, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,535
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1168 sqft
Our spacious, thoughtfully-designed apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Features include a fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar, in-home washer/dryer, air conditioning, storage, and a balcony or patio.
Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Historic Guadalupe
Railyard Flats
701 Camino de la Familia, Santa Fe, NM
Studio
$960
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
982 sqft
Centrally located in downtown Santa Fe New Mexico. The Railyard Flats (which shares its name with the surrounding neighborhood Rail Yards is an impeccably designed Urban community.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
9 Units Available
Vista Alegre
1489 Zepol Rd, Santa Fe, NM
Studio
$910
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
750 sqft
Newly renovated homes with linen closets, eat-in kitchens, and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has sparkling pools, a fitness center, and playgrounds, among other amenities. Just 3 minutes from Southwestern College.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Santa Fe
447 Cerrillos Road Unit 7
447 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,900
640 sqft
Adorable Casita Available Now!!! - This is an adorable home that is move-in ready! It has been recently painted and is super convenient to downtown.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sante Fe Historic District
624 East Alameda Unit 16
624 East Alameda Street, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1550 sqft
624 East Alameda Unit 16 Available 08/01/20 624 East Alameda Unit 16 - $3,000/month - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom / 1,550 sq. ft This lovely secluded condominium is located in the most charming historic area of Santa Fe.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Near North
948 Los Lovatos 5-A
948 Los Lovatos Road, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1215 sqft
948 Los Lovatos - Lease Pending - $1,850/month - 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom / 1215 sq. ft Located off Old Taos Highway This private end unit features a large walled entry courtyard, with a flagstone patio.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
San Mateo
1417 Miracerros Lane South
1417 Miracerros Lane North, Santa Fe, NM
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Peacful and lovely - Large and lovely home on sweet lot located in a cul-de-sac. Property has pretty grounds with mature trees. House is large with gorgeous Santa Fe touches. Wood beams, tile and wood give this home a warm and inviting feel.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic St. Catherine's
406 Griffin Unit B
406 Griffin St, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
406 Griffin Unit B - $1,850/month - 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Part of a triplex located on Griffin Street - 406 Griffin Unit B features an open floor plan, with a large living/sitting area that leads into the kitchen.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Don Diego
1012 Marquez Place #302
1012 Marquez Place, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1012 Marquez Place #302 - Spacious and well-located this live/work space is ready for a great tenant! The property features an open main level, full kitchen, 2 bedroom spaces, 1.5 baths, two outdoor patios, and tremendous light.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
306 Brownell Howland
306 Brownell-Howland Road, Santa Fe, NM
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
5350 sqft
306 Brownell Howland - $6,500/month - 6 Bedroom/6.5 Bathroom Estate on 2 acres! Enchanting estate only minutes from the Plaza, Canyon Rd, and all things Santa Fe. Enjoy the tranquil setting from scenic Brownell Howland.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4224 Plaza Sonata
4224 Plaza Sonata, Santa Fe, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
4224 Plaza Sonata Available 08/16/20 Three Bedroom, 2 Bathroom in newer Subdivision - This is a spacious and beautiful 3 bedroom home in Via Sonata Subdivision! It offers two living rooms, three bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, Open-concept kitchen,
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
601 W. San Mateo Unit 56
601 West San Mateo Road, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,400
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished One Bedroom, One Bath Ready Now!!! - This is a beautiful fully furnished home at the San Mateo Condos! Centrally located and a few short blocks to the hospital.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2714 Galisteo Ct Unit C
2714 Galisteo Court, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Condo - This is a fully furnished one bedroom condo located in a small 4 unit compound.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1405 Vegas Verdes #211
1405 Vegas Verdes Drive, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,300
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1405 Vegas Verdes #211 Available 08/01/20 The Alameda Compound - 1 Bdr, 1.5 Baths on 2nd floor - Available in Early August. Excellent location. - Enjoy luxury living at The Alameda compound from this 2nd floor condo.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Arroyo Chamisa-Sol y Lomas
2210 Miguel Chavez Rd Unit 1423
2210 Miguel Chavez Road, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,225
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MONTHLY RENT: $1225 SQUARE FEET: 640 BEDROOMS: 1 BATHS: 1 FLOORING: Tile, carpet YARD: Private Patio HEATING: gas forced COOLING: Evaporative, ceiling fans PETS: one small pet considered STATUS: Shown by Appointment Available July
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
6955 Golden Mesa
6955 Golden Mesa, Santa Fe, NM
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2558 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $2,500 SQUARE FEET: 2558 BEDROOMS: 4 BATHS: 2.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Historic Guadalupe
703 Alto St
703 Alto Street, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,600
750 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $1600 SQUARE FEET: 750 BEDROOMS: 1 BATHS: 1 FLOORING: Tile, wood YARD: Fenced HEATING: Hot water baseboard COOLING: Ceiling fans PETS: small dog considered STATUS: Shown by Appointment August 1 EXTRAS: Private adobe compound
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Historic St. Catherine's
485 Rio Grande Ave Apt B
485 Rio Grande Avenue, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1114 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $2400 SQUARE FEET: 1,114 BEDROOMS:2 BATHS: 2 FLOORING: Tile YARD: Small Fenced Yard HEATING:Radiant Heat COOLING: None PETS: One small pet considered STATUS: Available July 15th.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2501 W Zia Rd Apt 8208
2501 West Zia Road, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,250
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MONTHLY RENT: $1250 SQUARE FEET: 627 BEDROOMS: 1 BATHS: 1 FLOORING: Carpet & Tile YARD: None HEATING: Forced Air COOLING: A/C PETS: One small dog considered STATUS: Shown by Appointment. Available 8/15/2020 EXTRAS: Gated Community.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Greater Callecita South
663 Bishops Lodge Rd Apt 9
663 Bishops Lodge Road, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
839 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MONTHLY RENT: $1,950 PARTIAL UTILITY ALLOWANCE INCLUDED SQUARE FEET: 858 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 1 FLOORING: Tile & Carpet YARD: Patio HEATING: Gas Forced Air COOLING: Central Air PETS: One small dog considered.
