Last updated June 14 2020

11 Apartments for rent in Santa Fe, NM with gym

1 of 33

Last updated June 14
$
8 Units Available
Vizcaya
2500 Sawmill Rd, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,100
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near I-25 and the area's best restaurants and shops. On-site amenities include a fitness gym, coffee lounge, covered parking, two heated pools and a business center. Updated interiors featuring a wood-burning fireplace.
1 of 49

Last updated June 14
$
11 Units Available
Avaria of Santa Fe
1896 Lorca Dr, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,060
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1300 sqft
Energy-efficient units in a newly constructed community, just 45 minutes from Albuquerque. Surrounded by lavish landscapes. Spacious rooms, modern kitchens and patios that overlook the grounds. Indoor heated pool and spa.
1 of 62

Last updated June 14
$
9 Units Available
Los Pinones Apartments
825 Calle Mejia, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1170 sqft
Contemporary pet-friendly homes in northern Santa Fe, close to the stunning Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Homes have gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and glossy wood-style floors. On-site heated swimming pool, spa and state-of-the-art fitness center.
1 of 13

Last updated June 14
5 Units Available
Vista Alegre
1489 Zepol Rd, Santa Fe, NM
Studio
$819
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$839
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
750 sqft
Newly renovated homes with linen closets, eat-in kitchens, and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has sparkling pools, a fitness center, and playgrounds, among other amenities. Just 3 minutes from Southwestern College.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1254 Avenida Morelia Unit 205
1254 Avenida, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1318 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $1925 SQUARE FEET: 1318 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 1 FLOORING: Stained Concrete YARD: None HEATING: Gas forced air COOLING: A/C PETS: Pets Considered STATUS: Available June 6th EXTRAS: 2nd level unit. High ceilings.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14
Nava Ade
1 Unit Available
4173 Big Sky Rd
4173 Big Sky Road, Santa Fe, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1650 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $2,200 SQUARE FEET: 1650 BEDROOMS: 3 BATHS: 2 FLOORING: Tile and Carpet YARD: Open Property - Not Enclosed HEATING: Gas Forced Air COOLING: Ceiling Fan PETS: Considered STATUS: Available and Shown by appointment, in person or

1 of 22

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
601 Circulo De Morelia Unit 203
601 Circulo, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1445 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $2000 SQUARE FEET: 1445 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 1 FLOORING: Stained Concrete YARD: None HEATING: Gas Forced Air COOLING: Air Conditioning, and Ceiling Fans PETS: Dog Considered STATUS: Available Now Shown by Appointment.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2501 W Zia Rd Apt 8208
2501 West Zia Road, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,250
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MONTHLY RENT: $1250 SQUARE FEET: 627 BEDROOMS: 1 BATHS: 1 FLOORING: Carpet & Tile YARD: None HEATING: Forced Air COOLING: A/C PETS: One small pet considered STATUS: Shown by Appointment. Available 7/11/2020 EXTRAS: Gated Community.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
601 W. San Mateo Unit 70
601 West San Mateo Road, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Condo in the Desirable San Mateo Condos - Beautiful second level condo is fully furnished with utilities and DishNetwork! Nicely done with a small balcony to enjoy the outdoors.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1405 Vegas Verdes #241
1405 Vegas Verdes Drive, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,200
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1405 Vegas Verdes #241 Available 06/15/20 Alameda Compound - Luxury 1 bedroom overlooking pool - Available June 2020. - Available early June 2020 is this 1 bedroom, 1 full bath condo in the highly desirable Alameda Compound.

1 of 12

Last updated May 2
1 Unit Available
4345 A Santo Domingo
4345 Santo Domingo St, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1361 sqft
Rancho Santos 2 bdr, 2 story w/upstairs Loft, A/C & 2 car garage. Available Immediatley with Approved Credit - Immaculately maintained 2 bedroom condo with loft area that can be used as an office, exercise area or TV area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Santa Fe, NM

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Santa Fe renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

