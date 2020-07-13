/
apartments with pool
11 Apartments for rent in Santa Fe, NM with pool
$
12 Units Available
Vizcaya
2500 Sawmill Rd, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,050
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near I-25 and the area's best restaurants and shops. On-site amenities include a fitness gym, coffee lounge, covered parking, two heated pools and a business center. Updated interiors featuring a wood-burning fireplace.
$
7 Units Available
Avaria of Santa Fe
1896 Lorca Dr, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,153
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,774
1300 sqft
Energy-efficient units in a newly constructed community, just 45 minutes from Albuquerque. Surrounded by lavish landscapes. Spacious rooms, modern kitchens and patios that overlook the grounds. Indoor heated pool and spa.
11 Units Available
Los Pinones Apartments
825 Calle Mejia, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,288
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,674
1170 sqft
Contemporary pet-friendly homes in northern Santa Fe, close to the stunning Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Homes have gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and glossy wood-style floors. On-site heated swimming pool, spa and state-of-the-art fitness center.
9 Units Available
Vista Alegre
1489 Zepol Rd, Santa Fe, NM
Studio
$819
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$839
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
750 sqft
Newly renovated homes with linen closets, eat-in kitchens, and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has sparkling pools, a fitness center, and playgrounds, among other amenities. Just 3 minutes from Southwestern College.
1 Unit Available
2501 W Zia Rd Apt 8208
2501 West Zia Road, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,250
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MONTHLY RENT: $1250 SQUARE FEET: 627 BEDROOMS: 1 BATHS: 1 FLOORING: Carpet & Tile YARD: None HEATING: Forced Air COOLING: A/C PETS: One small dog considered STATUS: Shown by Appointment. Available 8/15/2020 EXTRAS: Gated Community.
1 Unit Available
601 W. San Mateo Unit 71
601 West San Mateo Road, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,400
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Furnished One Bedroom Condo near Hospital - Beautiful second level condo is fully furnished! Nicely done with a small balcony to enjoy the outdoors.
1 Unit Available
1254 Avenida Morelia Unit 205
1254 Avenida, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1318 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $1925 SQUARE FEET: 1318 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 1 FLOORING: Stained Concrete YARD: None HEATING: Gas forced air COOLING: A/C PETS: Pets Considered STATUS: Shown by appt. LEASE PENDING EXTRAS: 2nd level unit. High ceilings.
1 Unit Available
Arroyo Chamisa-Sol y Lomas
149-S Calle Ojo Feliz
149 Calle Ojo Feliz, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
Lovely 2nd story end unit, with one bedroom and one full bath washer and dryer. Great views, in the community of Los Arroyos Condos. Located in the center of town and a couple minuets drive to the Plaza.
1 Unit Available
Greater Callecita South
633 Bishops Lodge Road
633 Bishops Lodge Road, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,550
725 sqft
Location, Location, Location - this 1bed/1bath ground floor furnished condo in the gated community of El Matador. Unit has forced air conditioning and heat, plus a charming gas fireplace.
1 Unit Available
1405 Vegas Verdes #211
1405 Vegas Verdes Drive, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,150
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1405 Vegas Verdes #211 Available 08/01/20 The Alameda Compound - 1 Bdr, 1.5 Baths on 2nd floor - Available in Early August. Excellent location. - Enjoy luxury living at The Alameda compound from this 2nd floor condo.
1 Unit Available
Arroyo Chamisa-Sol y Lomas
2210 Miguel Chavez Rd Unit 1423
2210 Miguel Chavez Road, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MONTHLY RENT: $1300 SQUARE FEET: 640 BEDROOMS: 1 BATHS: 1 FLOORING: Tile, carpet YARD: Private Patio HEATING: gas forced COOLING: Evaporative, ceiling fans PETS: one small pet considered STATUS: Shown by Appointment Available July
