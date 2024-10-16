Have a question for Las Kivas?
4777 Tramway Boulevard Northeast • Albuquerque NM 87111 • S Y Jackson
112 Units
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed
Lease Savings
Receive up to $400 off the total move in cost on select units!
Abo
$1,635
1
2 Bed
1 Bath
1056 sqft
Unit 0105
Avail. now
$1,635
Isleta
$1,672
5
2 Bed
2 Bath
1108 sqft
Unit 0509
Avail. now
$1,672
Unit 0406
Avail. now
$1,672
Unit 0402
Avail. Nov 5
$1,826
Unit 0501
Avail. now
$1,826
Unit 0513
Avail. now
$1,826
Location
4777 Tramway Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87111 S Y Jackson
Amenities
In unit laundry
Patio / balcony
Hardwood floors
Dishwasher
Pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
alarm system
courtyard
green community
Join the Las Kivas Community. Located in northeast Albuquerque, the location couldn't be better! With Easy Access to major thoroughfares your commute will be a breeze. Shopping, entertainment, and A+ Schools are in close proximity. We feature luxury amenities from our resort style pool and BBQ Area to our fully equipped fitness center. Las Kivas offers upgraded 2 and 3 bedroom apartments. Features include Washer & Dryer, with Spacious floor plans and mountain views.Call us today for availability!
Property Details (Fees & Lease)
Income Requirement
Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
UtilitiesRenter responsible for all utilities
Pet Policy
Pets allowed
Cats, dogs
deposit
200.00
rent
35.00
limit
2
fee
200.00
Explore the Area
Grocery Stores
Smith's
0.1 mi
Sprouts Farmers Market
0.9 mi
Walmart Neighborhood Market
1.1 mi
Albertsons
1.4 mi
Albertsons
1.5 mi
Restaurants
McDonald's
0.2 mi
Taco Bell
0.2 mi
Subway
0.3 mi
Starbucks
0.8 mi
Grassburger
0.9 mi
Public Transportation
Montgomery @ Tramway
0.2 mi
Montgomery @ Cibola Village
0.2 mi
Montgomery @ Bali
0.3 mi
Spanish Bit @ Montgomery (Park & Ride)
0.3 mi
Montgomery @ Bermuda
0.4 mi
Airports
Sandia Helitack H-312
8.0 mi
Albuquerque International Sunport
8.7 mi
Albuquerque International Sunport
8.7 mi
Kirtland AUX Field
12.8 mi
Double Eagle II Airport
16.9 mi
Schools
10
S. Y. Jackson Elementary School
0.7 mi
5
Hoover Middle School
0.9 mi
7
Eldorado High School
0.9 mi
7
John Baker Elementary School
0.9 mi
9
Georgia O'keeffe Elementary School
1.2 mi
Parks
Sunset Canyon Park
0.3 mi
Skyline Dog Park
0.3 mi
Bear Canyon Open Space
0.6 mi
Bear Canyon Arroyo Open Space
0.8 mi
Holiday Park
0.9 mi
Entertainment
Jazzercise
0.3 mi
Highpoint Sports & Wellness Center
0.4 mi
YMCA
0.8 mi
Club Pilates
1.1 mi
Infused Yoga + Fitness
1.2 mi
Pets
Clark's Pet Emporium
2.0 mi
Vet-Co
3.5 mi
Petco
3.7 mi
Wild Birds Unlimited
3.7 mi
PetSmart
4.5 mi
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Las Kivas have any available units?
Las Kivas has 6 units available starting at $1,635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does Las Kivas have?
Some of Las Kivas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Las Kivas currently offering any rent specials?
Las Kivas is offering the following rent specials: Receive up to $400 off the total move in cost on select units!
Is Las Kivas pet-friendly?
Yes, Las Kivas is pet-friendly.
Does Las Kivas offer parking?
Yes, Las Kivas offers parking.
Does Las Kivas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Las Kivas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Las Kivas have a pool?
Yes, Las Kivas has a pool.
Does Las Kivas have accessible units?
Yes, Las Kivas has accessible units.
Does Las Kivas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Las Kivas has units with dishwashers.