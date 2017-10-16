All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:07 AM

9036 Jasper Dr. NE

9036 Jasper Drive Northeast · (505) 892-4400
Location

9036 Jasper Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87113
Nor Este

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9036 Jasper Dr. NE · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2050 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY - Click on the following link or copy the link into your browser to view the property at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1162196?source=marketing

Outstanding 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 2050 sq. ft. property located in an excellent neighborhood in the La Cueva School District. Located on a quiet cul de sac street convenient to shopping, schools and more. Nice Kitchen with tons of storage and counter top space with modern Stainless Steel Appliances all included. The Floor Plan is light, bright and spacious with Soaring Vaulted Ceilings, separate Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room and Loft Bonus Room / Office. Plus 4 Generous Bedrooms. Large private Back Yard with additional Storage Shed, Covered Patio and easy care yard. Upstairs off of the Bonus Room there is another Large Deck with views of the Sandias as well. The home is in excellent condition and also features New Blinds. Plus a finished 2 Car Garage with Opener. This is a very nice rental property that will go fast. So check this one out today! One Small to Medium Pet Allowed. (Please review our pet and tenant policies prior to submitting your application).

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4672142)

