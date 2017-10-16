9036 Jasper Dr. NE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY - Click on the following link or copy the link into your browser to view the property at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1162196?source=marketing



Outstanding 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 2050 sq. ft. property located in an excellent neighborhood in the La Cueva School District. Located on a quiet cul de sac street convenient to shopping, schools and more. Nice Kitchen with tons of storage and counter top space with modern Stainless Steel Appliances all included. The Floor Plan is light, bright and spacious with Soaring Vaulted Ceilings, separate Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room and Loft Bonus Room / Office. Plus 4 Generous Bedrooms. Large private Back Yard with additional Storage Shed, Covered Patio and easy care yard. Upstairs off of the Bonus Room there is another Large Deck with views of the Sandias as well. The home is in excellent condition and also features New Blinds. Plus a finished 2 Car Garage with Opener. This is a very nice rental property that will go fast. So check this one out today! One Small to Medium Pet Allowed. (Please review our pet and tenant policies prior to submitting your application).



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4672142)