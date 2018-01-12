8635 Casa Verde Avenue Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This property has gotten a face-lift that includes, new light fixtures, kitchen back-splash, new paint, and new carpet. This is MUST SEE! Will not last long. This Tiffany model home on a huge, over-sized corner lot! 3 car garage and gated side yard access for your boat or RV! Magnificent Pueblo style home has plenty of upgrades including granite counters, a warming drawer, and engineered hardwood floors. This home is ready for its new owner. Soaring beamed ceilings in the spacious living area with a stacked stone fireplace and lots of windows. The open concept kitchen/dining area has outside access, breakfast bar, pantry and wine cooler. A private Owner's suite features access to a view deck over the back walled yard. Easy care xeriscaped yards and backyard access and Fresh Paint.

Tenant pays all utilities associated with the property and No Pets allowed.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.