Albuquerque, NM
8635 Casa Verde Avenue Northwest
Last updated April 10 2020 at 7:36 PM

8635 Casa Verde Avenue Northwest

8635 Casa Verde Avenue Northwest
Location

8635 Casa Verde Avenue Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87120
Tierra Oeste

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2123 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This property has gotten a face-lift that includes, new light fixtures, kitchen back-splash, new paint, and new carpet. This is MUST SEE! Will not last long. This Tiffany model home on a huge, over-sized corner lot! 3 car garage and gated side yard access for your boat or RV! Magnificent Pueblo style home has plenty of upgrades including granite counters, a warming drawer, and engineered hardwood floors. This home is ready for its new owner. Soaring beamed ceilings in the spacious living area with a stacked stone fireplace and lots of windows. The open concept kitchen/dining area has outside access, breakfast bar, pantry and wine cooler. A private Owner's suite features access to a view deck over the back walled yard. Easy care xeriscaped yards and backyard access and Fresh Paint.
Tenant pays all utilities associated with the property and No Pets allowed.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8635 Casa Verde Avenue Northwest have any available units?
8635 Casa Verde Avenue Northwest has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 8635 Casa Verde Avenue Northwest have?
Some of 8635 Casa Verde Avenue Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8635 Casa Verde Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
8635 Casa Verde Avenue Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8635 Casa Verde Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 8635 Casa Verde Avenue Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 8635 Casa Verde Avenue Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 8635 Casa Verde Avenue Northwest does offer parking.
Does 8635 Casa Verde Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8635 Casa Verde Avenue Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8635 Casa Verde Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 8635 Casa Verde Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 8635 Casa Verde Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 8635 Casa Verde Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 8635 Casa Verde Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 8635 Casa Verde Avenue Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
