Last updated April 30 2020 at 4:12 PM

7812 Springwood Road Northwest

7812 Springwood Road Northwest · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1159634
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7812 Springwood Road Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87120
Laurelwoods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,477

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1984 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This delightful home located in Albuquerque, NM is now available. It features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a long driveway, an open kitchen with upgraded appliances and natural lighting, carpeted throughout, double vanity master bathroom with tub separate from the shower, laundry room with washer/dryer hookup, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7812 Springwood Road Northwest have any available units?
7812 Springwood Road Northwest has a unit available for $1,477 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 7812 Springwood Road Northwest have?
Some of 7812 Springwood Road Northwest's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7812 Springwood Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
7812 Springwood Road Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7812 Springwood Road Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 7812 Springwood Road Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 7812 Springwood Road Northwest offer parking?
No, 7812 Springwood Road Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 7812 Springwood Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7812 Springwood Road Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7812 Springwood Road Northwest have a pool?
No, 7812 Springwood Road Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 7812 Springwood Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 7812 Springwood Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 7812 Springwood Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 7812 Springwood Road Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
