/
/
/
victory hills
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:41 PM
176 Apartments for rent in Victory Hills, Albuquerque, NM
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3339 Central Ave NE Unit 317
3339 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1522 sqft
Amazing loft style 2BR in the The Place at Nob Hill on Central just became available for rent! Walk to bars, restaurants, shopping, UNM and more!! Features include:**Vaulted Ceilings**Real Hardwood Floors**Granite Countertops**Modern Style and
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1706 Silver Ave SE
1706 Silver Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 One bedroom 1 bath with paid utilities, off street parking, mini storage , and a built in vanity. First floor unit . New carpet , freshly painted. If you are interested please call 5058439642 No Pets Allowed (RLNE1694656)
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1612 Gerald Ave SE
1612 Gerald Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
676 sqft
2 Bedroom Home Available Near Gibson Blvd SE & University Blvd SE! - Text RENT ME 997 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying! Extra Large Fenced Yard! Close to UNM! Upgraded Kitchen! Upgraded Bathroom! Tile
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2111 Oxford Ave SE
2111 Oxford Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1000 sqft
2111 Oxford Ave SE Available 08/04/20 MONTERY HEIGHTS CNM/UNM DARLING 2BD 1CG - University District Pueblo Style Adobe Adorable two bedroom, one bath, 1000 SF sunny living, nice kitchen, dishwasher & washer dryer, polished wood floors and tile
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1416 Gold Avenue Southeast
1416 Gold Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
871 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
118 Maple St NE
118 Maple Street Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1450 sqft
118 Maple St NE Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Vintage Home - 3 bed/2 bath No Pets Allowed (RLNE3372967)
Results within 5 miles of Victory Hills
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
The Q at Nob Hill Jefferson
424 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,050
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
782 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Q at Nob Hill Jefferson in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
10 Units Available
Lincoln Place Apartments
4401 San Pedro Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$700
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$740
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
819 sqft
Lincoln Place combines the tranquility of an established northeast Albuquerque residential neighborhood with the convenience of living just a few blocks away from the city’s main business thoroughfare.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
12 Units Available
Netherwood Village
1501 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$715
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
With furnished apartments available, your new home includes on-site laundry, a refreshing pool, study lounge, clubhouse, and space to barbecue with friends. Perfect location just steps from UNM golf course and jogging trail.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
28 Units Available
Olympus Encantada
7400 San Pedro Dr. NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,202
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1500 sqft
Olympus Encantada is located in Northeast Albuquerque and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Each of these pet-friendly apartments features stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, ranges and extra storage for your convenience.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Uptown Square
7000 Phoenix Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,044
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1073 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
7 Units Available
The Pearl at Spring Creek
5600 Gibson Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$690
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
883 sqft
Beautiful community with a newly renovated clubhouse, business center, fitness center, swimming pool and spa. Pet-friendly with a dog park on premises. Recently updated apartments with hardwood floors and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
The Towers Apartments
5404 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$684
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$744
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1117 sqft
Across the street from Del Norte High School and Montgomery Plaza, near public transportation. Stylish urban community of recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless-steel appliances, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Parking available.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 8 at 09:49pm
6 Units Available
The Summit Apartments
3901 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$860
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1214 sqft
This smoke-free community offers easy access to area parks, schools and some shopping. Each home features modern fixtures and ample storage. On-site parking provided. 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry available.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
4 Units Available
Casa Del Rey Sur
112 Cardenas Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$605
546 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 8 at 03:45am
7 Units Available
Desert Creek
4300 Pan American Fwy NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$685
312 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to the I-25 and North Leucking Park, these luxury over-sized apartments come with walk-in closets, dishwashers and private patio/balcony. A pet-friendly community, you can enjoy on-site pool, hot-tub and parking as standard.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
El Pueblo I Apartments
6020 Kathryn Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$610
695 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
12 Units Available
Alvarado Apartments
611 Lead Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$715
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1030 sqft
Alvarado offers one and two bedroom apartment homes that come in several different plan options.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
2 Units Available
Rock Creek Apartments
3135 Comanche Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$655
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rock Creek Apartments in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
Fair Plaza Apartments
5901 Alice Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$650
527 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Huning Castle
1500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on a historic site in Albuquerque, NM. A collection of one to three bedrooms complete with built-in microwaves, refrigerators with ice machines, garages and more. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Nob Hill
4949 Roma Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$900
870 sqft
NOB HILL APARTMENTⓢ is more than just a building or Apartments complex—it is a “Community.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
The Q at Vassar
1920 Vassar Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
775 sqft
Nestled in one of Albuquerque’s most upscale neighborhoods, amidst quiet, single- family homes, The Q at Vassar North features well-crafted, spacious, elegant 2- and 3- bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
6 Units Available
The Landmark
6303 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$895
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1350 sqft
North of I-40 in Uptown Albuquerque. Plenty of restaurants nearby. Heated swimming pool, fitness center and library are open to residents. Walk-in closets and reserved parking are included with each unit.