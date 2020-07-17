All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:40 AM

7408 Quartzite Ave NW

7408 Quartzite Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

7408 Quartzite Avenue Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87114
Ventana Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
What a find! Open style home in the wonderful Ventana Ranch neighborhood. Equipped with covered patio in backyard and storage shed. New carpet throughout and each room has own ceiling fan. Make an appointment today to view the property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7408 Quartzite Ave NW have any available units?
7408 Quartzite Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albuquerque, NM.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 7408 Quartzite Ave NW have?
Some of 7408 Quartzite Ave NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7408 Quartzite Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
7408 Quartzite Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7408 Quartzite Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 7408 Quartzite Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 7408 Quartzite Ave NW offer parking?
No, 7408 Quartzite Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 7408 Quartzite Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7408 Quartzite Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7408 Quartzite Ave NW have a pool?
No, 7408 Quartzite Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 7408 Quartzite Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 7408 Quartzite Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7408 Quartzite Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7408 Quartzite Ave NW has units with dishwashers.
