What a find! Open style home in the wonderful Ventana Ranch neighborhood. Equipped with covered patio in backyard and storage shed. New carpet throughout and each room has own ceiling fan. Make an appointment today to view the property!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7408 Quartzite Ave NW have any available units?
7408 Quartzite Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albuquerque, NM.