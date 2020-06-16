Amenities

715 Summer Ave NW - ***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Call 505-831-8700 to schedule a showing



Price: $1,795

Security Deposit: $1,595

Processing Fee: $200

Sq. Feet: 1,350

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 1

Heating: Central Forced Air;Gas

Cooling: Refrigerated

Appliances: Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove.



Extras: This historic 1926 3 bed 1 bath Wells Park house is ready for you to call it home! House features the original hardwood floors, refrigerated air, and central heating unit. The kitchen features LED track lighting, more than enough cabinets, tiled countertops, 2 butcher block kitchen islands, and stainless steel appliances. The spacious master bedroom features a large shelved closet. The second and third bedrooms bedroom feature private patio entrances. Home has three different fenced gardens that offer opportunities for privacy, entertaining, and gardening. A wrought iron fence encloses the property. Home is centrally located and near the I-25 and I-40 as well as UNMH. Home is within walking distance to food, art, and microbreweries. Pets are on a case-by-case basis.



