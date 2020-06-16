All apartments in Albuquerque
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

715 Summer Avenue Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87102
Wells Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 715 Summer Ave NW · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
715 Summer Ave NW - ***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Call 505-831-8700 to schedule a showing

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1,795
Security Deposit: $1,595
Processing Fee: $200
Sq. Feet: 1,350
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 1
Heating: Central Forced Air;Gas
Cooling: Refrigerated
Appliances: Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove.

Extras: This historic 1926 3 bed 1 bath Wells Park house is ready for you to call it home! House features the original hardwood floors, refrigerated air, and central heating unit. The kitchen features LED track lighting, more than enough cabinets, tiled countertops, 2 butcher block kitchen islands, and stainless steel appliances. The spacious master bedroom features a large shelved closet. The second and third bedrooms bedroom feature private patio entrances. Home has three different fenced gardens that offer opportunities for privacy, entertaining, and gardening. A wrought iron fence encloses the property. Home is centrally located and near the I-25 and I-40 as well as UNMH. Home is within walking distance to food, art, and microbreweries. Pets are on a case-by-case basis.

Real Property Management Albuquerque
P 505.831.8700 | F 505.839.4600

(RLNE3272873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Summer Ave NW have any available units?
715 Summer Ave NW has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 Summer Ave NW have?
Some of 715 Summer Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Summer Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
715 Summer Ave NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Summer Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 Summer Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 715 Summer Ave NW offer parking?
No, 715 Summer Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 715 Summer Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 715 Summer Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Summer Ave NW have a pool?
No, 715 Summer Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 715 Summer Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 715 Summer Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Summer Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 Summer Ave NW has units with dishwashers.
