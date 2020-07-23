5905 Night Whisper NW

Amenities

**Application Received** Picture Perfect Home in Northwest Albuquerque - **Back Up Applications Can Be Submitted**



Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria’:

https://tysonproperties.com/tenants/how-to-apply/



This home is located in the Skies West neighborhood area in Northwest Albuquerque off McMahon and Unser. As you enter into the home there is a spacious living room area available to greet you. Further in there is a kitchen and dining area. The kitchen of the home offers most major appliances including a dishwasher, a refrigerator, and an oven. The dining area has quick access to the backyard via glass sliding doors. There is onsite laundry available, though washer and dryer units are not included, there are washer and dryer connections available. The rest of the home features two guest bedrooms, a guest bathroom, and a master bedroom with a master bathroom. The exterior of the home is landscaped and low maintenance with fencing. There is a two car garage in this home.



For a virtual tour please follow this link! : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=P2Fgho2V9iq



Directions: Unser/W McMahon, R Sweet Dreams, L Night Whisper



*None of our homes are advertised through us on Craigslist or Facebook. If you see this property on Craigslist or Facebook please be aware it is a scam*



Please do not leave the keys outside of the lockbox.



* No Smoking Permitted in or on the Premises*



