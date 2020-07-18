All apartments in Albuquerque
5015 West Lea Drive Southwest

5015 West Lea Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5015 West Lea Drive Southwest, Albuquerque, NM 87105
Valley Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
playground
garage
online portal
***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 5058318700 to schedule a showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Quarterly Pest Control
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1800
Security Deposit: $1600
Processing Fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq. Feet: 3,181
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 3
Heating: Forced Air
Cooling: Refrigerated
Appliances: Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Washer and Dryer Hook Ups

Extras: This stunning 2 story property screams SPACIOUS! Stylish features throughout include arches, high, vaulted ceilings, warm colors and so much more. TWO living areas, FIVE spacious rooms, and THREE FULL baths! Open kitchen with more than enough room for groceries, including a pantry and a big island. 4 beds upstairs, the primary suite features two walk-in closets with built-in shelving, double sinks, jetted tub and a separate shower! Bedroom downstairs can very well double as an office or a playground! The huge backyard features a big covered patio. Oversized attached garage ... I know you want to see more, APPLY FAST!

Real Property Management Albuquerque
P 505.831.8700 | F 877.420.4618

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5015 West Lea Drive Southwest have any available units?
5015 West Lea Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albuquerque, NM.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 5015 West Lea Drive Southwest have?
Some of 5015 West Lea Drive Southwest's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5015 West Lea Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
5015 West Lea Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5015 West Lea Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 5015 West Lea Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 5015 West Lea Drive Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 5015 West Lea Drive Southwest offers parking.
Does 5015 West Lea Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5015 West Lea Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5015 West Lea Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 5015 West Lea Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 5015 West Lea Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 5015 West Lea Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 5015 West Lea Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 5015 West Lea Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
