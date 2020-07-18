5015 West Lea Drive Southwest

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge parking playground garage online portal

***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 5058318700 to schedule a showing.



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Quarterly Pest Control

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1800

Security Deposit: $1600

Processing Fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq. Feet: 3,181

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 3

Heating: Forced Air

Cooling: Refrigerated

Appliances: Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Washer and Dryer Hook Ups



Extras: This stunning 2 story property screams SPACIOUS! Stylish features throughout include arches, high, vaulted ceilings, warm colors and so much more. TWO living areas, FIVE spacious rooms, and THREE FULL baths! Open kitchen with more than enough room for groceries, including a pantry and a big island. 4 beds upstairs, the primary suite features two walk-in closets with built-in shelving, double sinks, jetted tub and a separate shower! Bedroom downstairs can very well double as an office or a playground! The huge backyard features a big covered patio. Oversized attached garage ... I know you want to see more, APPLY FAST!



Real Property Management Albuquerque

P 505.831.8700 | F 877.420.4618



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.