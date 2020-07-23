4624 Mi Cordelia Dr NW

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Sought-After Andalucia Subdivision. Available Now! - Located in the Andalucia neighborhood. Just minutes away from the Rio Grande, ancient forest and paved trails for biking and hiking. You will walk in to an open floor plan that boasts gorgeous views of the Sandia mountains. Natural light illuminates this home through its elegant windows and skylights. Granite flows through the kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Beautiful office or extra bedroom with french doors. The master is conveniently situated away from the other three bedrooms and has a shower, garden tub and spacious walk in closet. With spacious extra bedrooms large laundry room, large two car garage with shelves and landscaped front and backyard makes this home perfect after a long day.



PLEASE CALL 505-539-2020 TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING!



Small Pets up to 30 lbs welcomed with $500 pet deposit.



(RLNE4963168)