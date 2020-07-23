All apartments in Albuquerque
4624 Mi Cordelia Dr NW
Last updated July 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

4624 Mi Cordelia Dr NW

4624 Mi Cordelia Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4624 Mi Cordelia Drive Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87120
Taylor Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Sought-After Andalucia Subdivision. Available Now! - Located in the Andalucia neighborhood. Just minutes away from the Rio Grande, ancient forest and paved trails for biking and hiking. You will walk in to an open floor plan that boasts gorgeous views of the Sandia mountains. Natural light illuminates this home through its elegant windows and skylights. Granite flows through the kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Beautiful office or extra bedroom with french doors. The master is conveniently situated away from the other three bedrooms and has a shower, garden tub and spacious walk in closet. With spacious extra bedrooms large laundry room, large two car garage with shelves and landscaped front and backyard makes this home perfect after a long day.

PLEASE CALL 505-539-2020 TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING!

Small Pets up to 30 lbs welcomed with $500 pet deposit.

(RLNE4963168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4624 Mi Cordelia Dr NW have any available units?
4624 Mi Cordelia Dr NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albuquerque, NM.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 4624 Mi Cordelia Dr NW have?
Some of 4624 Mi Cordelia Dr NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4624 Mi Cordelia Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
4624 Mi Cordelia Dr NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4624 Mi Cordelia Dr NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4624 Mi Cordelia Dr NW is pet friendly.
Does 4624 Mi Cordelia Dr NW offer parking?
Yes, 4624 Mi Cordelia Dr NW offers parking.
Does 4624 Mi Cordelia Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4624 Mi Cordelia Dr NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4624 Mi Cordelia Dr NW have a pool?
No, 4624 Mi Cordelia Dr NW does not have a pool.
Does 4624 Mi Cordelia Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 4624 Mi Cordelia Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4624 Mi Cordelia Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4624 Mi Cordelia Dr NW does not have units with dishwashers.
