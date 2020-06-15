All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

400 Central Ave. SE

400 Central Avenue Southeast · (505) 550-9532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 Central Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque, NM 87102
Huning Highland Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $950 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
media room
dogs allowed
Available 05/20/20 Downtown Loft in EDo - Property Id: 107209

Live/ Work Loft is on ground level of a 3 floor building
Office with direct access from Central Ave. can be used for some commercial purposes.
Laundry room with washer and dryer
Office with direct access from Central Ave. can be used for some commercial purposes.
Open floor plan with dining room, living room, and kitchen combined.
High ceilings
Concrete floors
Kitchen amenities include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and disposal.
Gated access
Swimming pool with beautifully landscaped courtyard
Extremely energy efficient

Location:
Downtown location with restaurants, shops, and theatres within walking distance
Close to freeways and public transportation
Located in EDo - East Downtown

Utilities Paid:
Water and Sewer
Garbage and Recycling
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107209
Property Id 107209

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5778312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Central Ave. SE have any available units?
400 Central Ave. SE has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Central Ave. SE have?
Some of 400 Central Ave. SE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Central Ave. SE currently offering any rent specials?
400 Central Ave. SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Central Ave. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Central Ave. SE is pet friendly.
Does 400 Central Ave. SE offer parking?
No, 400 Central Ave. SE does not offer parking.
Does 400 Central Ave. SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Central Ave. SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Central Ave. SE have a pool?
Yes, 400 Central Ave. SE has a pool.
Does 400 Central Ave. SE have accessible units?
No, 400 Central Ave. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Central Ave. SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Central Ave. SE has units with dishwashers.
