400 Central Ave. SE

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry pool media room dogs allowed

Available 05/20/20 Downtown Loft in EDo - Property Id: 107209



Live/ Work Loft is on ground level of a 3 floor building

Office with direct access from Central Ave. can be used for some commercial purposes.

Laundry room with washer and dryer

Open floor plan with dining room, living room, and kitchen combined.

High ceilings

Concrete floors

Kitchen amenities include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and disposal.

Gated access

Swimming pool with beautifully landscaped courtyard

Extremely energy efficient



Location:

Downtown location with restaurants, shops, and theatres within walking distance

Close to freeways and public transportation

Located in EDo - East Downtown



Utilities Paid:

Water and Sewer

Garbage and Recycling

No Dogs Allowed



