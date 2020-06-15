400 Central Ave. SE

Amenities
Available 05/20/20 Downtown Loft in EDo - Property Id: 107209
Live/ Work Loft is on ground level of a 3 floor building
Office with direct access from Central Ave. can be used for some commercial purposes.
Laundry room with washer and dryer
Open floor plan with dining room, living room, and kitchen combined.
High ceilings
Concrete floors
Kitchen amenities include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and disposal.
Gated access
Swimming pool with beautifully landscaped courtyard
Extremely energy efficient
Location:
Downtown location with restaurants, shops, and theatres within walking distance
Close to freeways and public transportation
Located in EDo - East Downtown
Utilities Paid:
Water and Sewer
Garbage and Recycling
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107209
Property Id 107209
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5778312)