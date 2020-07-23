All apartments in Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM
327 Serenity Ct SE
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

327 Serenity Ct SE

327 Serenity Court Southeast · (505) 750-4472
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

327 Serenity Court Southeast, Albuquerque, NM 87123
North Four Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 327 Serenity Ct SE · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1331 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
327 Serenity Ct SE Available 08/01/20 2BR, 2BA, 2 Car Garage, single story home near 4-Hills - This beautiful single story home is tucked in a quiet neighborhood near 4-Hills.
Well cared for inside and out. Home features open floor plan, two spacious bedrooms, deck, courtyard, raised ceilings, gas fire place. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants & entertainment, as well as I-40 & Tramway access. One year lease minimum No Pets. Text Cynthia at 505-750-4472 to arrange a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Serenity Ct SE have any available units?
327 Serenity Ct SE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 327 Serenity Ct SE have?
Some of 327 Serenity Ct SE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Serenity Ct SE currently offering any rent specials?
327 Serenity Ct SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Serenity Ct SE pet-friendly?
No, 327 Serenity Ct SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 327 Serenity Ct SE offer parking?
Yes, 327 Serenity Ct SE offers parking.
Does 327 Serenity Ct SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 Serenity Ct SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Serenity Ct SE have a pool?
No, 327 Serenity Ct SE does not have a pool.
Does 327 Serenity Ct SE have accessible units?
No, 327 Serenity Ct SE does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Serenity Ct SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 327 Serenity Ct SE does not have units with dishwashers.
