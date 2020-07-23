Amenities

327 Serenity Ct SE Available 08/01/20 2BR, 2BA, 2 Car Garage, single story home near 4-Hills - This beautiful single story home is tucked in a quiet neighborhood near 4-Hills.

Well cared for inside and out. Home features open floor plan, two spacious bedrooms, deck, courtyard, raised ceilings, gas fire place. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants & entertainment, as well as I-40 & Tramway access. One year lease minimum No Pets. Text Cynthia at 505-750-4472 to arrange a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



