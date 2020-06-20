315 57th Street Northwest

Amenities
This delightful home located in is now available. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a large private driveway, gated front lawn with natural trees, the tiled entryway opens to living area, hidden galley style kitchen including laundry storage, sunken master bedroom with a ceiling fan, a private backyard with covered rear & side patios, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/
Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.