All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like 315 57th Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
315 57th Street Northwest
Last updated June 20 2020 at 3:39 PM

315 57th Street Northwest

315 57th Street Northwest · (505) 257-0957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

315 57th Street Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87105
West Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,136

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 968 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This delightful home located in is now available. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a large private driveway, gated front lawn with natural trees, the tiled entryway opens to living area, hidden galley style kitchen including laundry storage, sunken master bedroom with a ceiling fan, a private backyard with covered rear & side patios, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 57th Street Northwest have any available units?
315 57th Street Northwest has a unit available for $1,136 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
Is 315 57th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
315 57th Street Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 57th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 57th Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 315 57th Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 315 57th Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 315 57th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 57th Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 57th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 315 57th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 315 57th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 315 57th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 315 57th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 57th Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 57th Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 57th Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 315 57th Street Northwest?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lincoln Place Apartments
4401 San Pedro Dr NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Netherwood Village
1501 Indian School Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Huning Castle
1500 Central Ave SW
Albuquerque, NM 87104
La Ventana Apartments
12200 Academy Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Olympus Northpoint
9100 San Mateo Boulevard Northeast
Albuquerque, NM 87113
Retreat at Candelaria
3011 Jane Pl NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Olympus Solaire
3550 Old Airport Rd NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
The Landmark
6303 Indian School Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NMRio Rancho, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsParadise Hills Civic
South San PedroNor EsteHighland Business
Nob HillHigh Desert

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity