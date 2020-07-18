All apartments in Albuquerque
1533 Georgene Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1533 Georgene Dr

1533 Georgene Drive Northeast · (505) 323-2104
Location

1533 Georgene Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87112
Panorama Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1533 Georgene Dr · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1471 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**Application Received** Lovely Three Bedroom Home in NE Albuquerque - **Back up Applications Can Be Submitted**

Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria’:
https://tysonproperties.com/tenants/how-to-apply/

This property is located off Tramway and Indian School in Northeast Albuquerque in the Eastridge neighborhood area. As you enter into the home there is a spacious living room available to greet you. The living room features a fireplace and backyard access via the glass sliding doors. The kitchen of the home includes all major appliances such as a refrigerator, a dishwasher, a built in microwave, and an oven. There is onsite laundry available, though washer and dryer units are not included, there are washer and dryer connections. The lower level also includes the master bedroom, master bathroom, and a guest bathroom. The upper level offers two guest bedrooms, and a guest bathroom. The backyard of the home is spacious and landscaped with fencing. There is a two car garage in this home.

For a virtual tour please follow this link! : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UeBNJd5QLsH

2 Stories: downstairs master Directions: From Juan Tabo & Constitution, E-Constitution, N-Chelwood Park, R-Eastridge, L-Georgene

*None of our homes are advertised through us on Craigslist or Facebook. If you see this property on Craigslist or Facebook please be aware it is a scam*

Please do not leave the keys outside of the lockbox.

* No Smoking Permitted in or on the Premises*

Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria’:
https://tysonproperties.com/tenants/how-to-apply/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5917480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 Georgene Dr have any available units?
1533 Georgene Dr has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 1533 Georgene Dr have?
Some of 1533 Georgene Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1533 Georgene Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1533 Georgene Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 Georgene Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1533 Georgene Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 1533 Georgene Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1533 Georgene Dr offers parking.
Does 1533 Georgene Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1533 Georgene Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 Georgene Dr have a pool?
No, 1533 Georgene Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1533 Georgene Dr have accessible units?
No, 1533 Georgene Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 Georgene Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1533 Georgene Dr has units with dishwashers.
