1533 Georgene Dr

**Application Received** Lovely Three Bedroom Home in NE Albuquerque - **Back up Applications Can Be Submitted**



Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria’:

https://tysonproperties.com/tenants/how-to-apply/



This property is located off Tramway and Indian School in Northeast Albuquerque in the Eastridge neighborhood area. As you enter into the home there is a spacious living room available to greet you. The living room features a fireplace and backyard access via the glass sliding doors. The kitchen of the home includes all major appliances such as a refrigerator, a dishwasher, a built in microwave, and an oven. There is onsite laundry available, though washer and dryer units are not included, there are washer and dryer connections. The lower level also includes the master bedroom, master bathroom, and a guest bathroom. The upper level offers two guest bedrooms, and a guest bathroom. The backyard of the home is spacious and landscaped with fencing. There is a two car garage in this home.



For a virtual tour please follow this link! : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UeBNJd5QLsH



2 Stories: downstairs master Directions: From Juan Tabo & Constitution, E-Constitution, N-Chelwood Park, R-Eastridge, L-Georgene



*None of our homes are advertised through us on Craigslist or Facebook. If you see this property on Craigslist or Facebook please be aware it is a scam*



Please do not leave the keys outside of the lockbox.



* No Smoking Permitted in or on the Premises*



No Pets Allowed



