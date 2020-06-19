All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like 1317 Ridgecrest Loop SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
1317 Ridgecrest Loop SE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1317 Ridgecrest Loop SE

1317 Ridgecrest Loop Southeast · (520) 405-7945
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1317 Ridgecrest Loop Southeast, Albuquerque, NM 87108
Siesta Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $1450 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2378 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
Available 08/01/20 A clean and cozy house in a quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 287599

This beautiful house with a brand new roof has 3 BRs attached with their own full bathrooms forming a triangle around a spacy living room/kitchen nicely built on the shiny wood floor. The kitchen has a granite island with an electric smooth style cooktop, a new Samsung refrigerator and a dishwasher. A brand new heating & air conditioning system makes the house comfortable to live for all seasons, especially with the backyard visible from the main entrance through the living room and a study room wood floor. A large patio in the cozy backyard built on red bricks next to the old vine trees provides a relaxing atmosphere throughout the year. The backyard has a sufficient space for gardening and also some new, small trees that require regular watering with the existing sprinkler system. If you are interested in hiking, it's only 20 minutes from the house to the bases of many beautiful Sandia Mountain trails. This is a beautiful house easy to maintain while enjoying peace..
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287599
Property Id 287599

(RLNE5807066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Ridgecrest Loop SE have any available units?
1317 Ridgecrest Loop SE has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 Ridgecrest Loop SE have?
Some of 1317 Ridgecrest Loop SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Ridgecrest Loop SE currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Ridgecrest Loop SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Ridgecrest Loop SE pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Ridgecrest Loop SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 1317 Ridgecrest Loop SE offer parking?
No, 1317 Ridgecrest Loop SE does not offer parking.
Does 1317 Ridgecrest Loop SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1317 Ridgecrest Loop SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Ridgecrest Loop SE have a pool?
No, 1317 Ridgecrest Loop SE does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Ridgecrest Loop SE have accessible units?
No, 1317 Ridgecrest Loop SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Ridgecrest Loop SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 Ridgecrest Loop SE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1317 Ridgecrest Loop SE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lincoln Place Apartments
4401 San Pedro Dr NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Alvarado Apartments
611 Lead Ave SW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
La Ventana Apartments
12200 Academy Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Oak Tree Park Apartments
5800 Osuna Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Cottonwood Ranch
10001 Coors Byp NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
Olympus Northpoint
9100 San Mateo Boulevard Northeast
Albuquerque, NM 87113
Candlelight Square
7501 Montgomery Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Hacienda Sur Apartments
225 Adams Street Southeast
Albuquerque, NM 87108

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NMRio Rancho, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsParadise Hills Civic
South San PedroNor EsteHighland Business
Nob HillHigh Desert

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity