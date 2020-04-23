All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

1244 Columbia Dr NE

1244 Columbia Drive Northeast · (505) 896-7700
Location

1244 Columbia Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87106
North Campus

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1244 Columbia Dr NE · Avail. now

$1,175

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
1244 Columbia Dr NE Available 06/10/20 UNMH/ UNM Law School/Med School - Coming Soon

This charming home has the perfect floor plan, located near UNMH this 2 bedrooms / 1 bathroom has a single car garage offers a large back yard with separate fenced dog run. The house has recently refurbished hardwood floors, The kitchen and bath floors were also recently replaced. Features a lovely fireplace to gather around and cozy up to. Best of all location, location, location! 10 min from anywhere in town - close proximity to public parks, UNM, CNM, hospitals, downtown, shopping

-Pet Friendly
-All Appliances Inculded (Yes! Washer & Dryer too!)
-$1,175 Monthly
-$1,125 Security Deposit
** Two Year Lease is Preferred **
Apply Today! www.corderandcompany.com

For more information Call Roberta Martinez 505-318-8529

(RLNE4222466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1244 Columbia Dr NE have any available units?
1244 Columbia Dr NE has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 1244 Columbia Dr NE have?
Some of 1244 Columbia Dr NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1244 Columbia Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
1244 Columbia Dr NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1244 Columbia Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1244 Columbia Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 1244 Columbia Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 1244 Columbia Dr NE does offer parking.
Does 1244 Columbia Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1244 Columbia Dr NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1244 Columbia Dr NE have a pool?
No, 1244 Columbia Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 1244 Columbia Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 1244 Columbia Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1244 Columbia Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1244 Columbia Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.
