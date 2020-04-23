Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

1244 Columbia Dr NE Available 06/10/20 UNMH/ UNM Law School/Med School - Coming Soon



This charming home has the perfect floor plan, located near UNMH this 2 bedrooms / 1 bathroom has a single car garage offers a large back yard with separate fenced dog run. The house has recently refurbished hardwood floors, The kitchen and bath floors were also recently replaced. Features a lovely fireplace to gather around and cozy up to. Best of all location, location, location! 10 min from anywhere in town - close proximity to public parks, UNM, CNM, hospitals, downtown, shopping



-Pet Friendly

-All Appliances Inculded (Yes! Washer & Dryer too!)

-$1,175 Monthly

-$1,125 Security Deposit

** Two Year Lease is Preferred **

Apply Today! www.corderandcompany.com



For more information Call Roberta Martinez 505-318-8529



