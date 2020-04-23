Amenities
1244 Columbia Dr NE Available 06/10/20 UNMH/ UNM Law School/Med School - Coming Soon
This charming home has the perfect floor plan, located near UNMH this 2 bedrooms / 1 bathroom has a single car garage offers a large back yard with separate fenced dog run. The house has recently refurbished hardwood floors, The kitchen and bath floors were also recently replaced. Features a lovely fireplace to gather around and cozy up to. Best of all location, location, location! 10 min from anywhere in town - close proximity to public parks, UNM, CNM, hospitals, downtown, shopping
-Pet Friendly
-All Appliances Inculded (Yes! Washer & Dryer too!)
-$1,175 Monthly
-$1,125 Security Deposit
** Two Year Lease is Preferred **
