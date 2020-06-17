10204 Silver Grade Court Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unique 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 2875 square foot home located in one of the best neighborhoods on the West side. Great split level floor plan is spacious with tons of room so everyone has their own private space. The Kitchen is outstanding and features gobs of storage and counter top space and the Living Room and Dining Rooms are located here. On the mid level you will find a Spacious Family Room with Fireplace and one more Guest room. On the upper level are the Master Suite plus Second Guest Bedroom. The lower level is where you will find the Second Family Room and Two More Guest Bedrooms. Wow the list goes on! Huge Laundry Room plus all appliances are included. Outdoors is a huge back yard with views of the Sandias. Parking also for a small to medium sized Boat or RV. 1 or 2 Small to Medium Sized Dogs allowed. (Please review our pet and tenant policies at www.RentBuilderPM.com prior to submitting your application).



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.