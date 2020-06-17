All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated March 9 2020 at 3:41 PM

10204 Silver Grade Court Northwest

10204 Silver Grade Court · (505) 257-0630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10204 Silver Grade Court, Albuquerque, NM 87114
Paradise Hills Civic

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unique 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 2875 square foot home located in one of the best neighborhoods on the West side. Great split level floor plan is spacious with tons of room so everyone has their own private space. The Kitchen is outstanding and features gobs of storage and counter top space and the Living Room and Dining Rooms are located here. On the mid level you will find a Spacious Family Room with Fireplace and one more Guest room. On the upper level are the Master Suite plus Second Guest Bedroom. The lower level is where you will find the Second Family Room and Two More Guest Bedrooms. Wow the list goes on! Huge Laundry Room plus all appliances are included. Outdoors is a huge back yard with views of the Sandias. Parking also for a small to medium sized Boat or RV. 1 or 2 Small to Medium Sized Dogs allowed. (Please review our pet and tenant policies at www.RentBuilderPM.com prior to submitting your application).

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10204 Silver Grade Court Northwest have any available units?
10204 Silver Grade Court Northwest has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 10204 Silver Grade Court Northwest have?
Some of 10204 Silver Grade Court Northwest's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10204 Silver Grade Court Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
10204 Silver Grade Court Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10204 Silver Grade Court Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 10204 Silver Grade Court Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 10204 Silver Grade Court Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 10204 Silver Grade Court Northwest does offer parking.
Does 10204 Silver Grade Court Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10204 Silver Grade Court Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10204 Silver Grade Court Northwest have a pool?
No, 10204 Silver Grade Court Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 10204 Silver Grade Court Northwest have accessible units?
No, 10204 Silver Grade Court Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 10204 Silver Grade Court Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 10204 Silver Grade Court Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
