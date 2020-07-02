28 Manchester Court

Stonehurst II first floor spacious and bright with assigned parking place outside.. Newer bath, freshly painted,hardwood floors throughout, newer windows, pool tennis, close to shopping and public transportation. No pets are allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
