All apartments in West Freehold
Find more places like 28 Manchester Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Freehold, NJ
/
28 Manchester Court
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

28 Manchester Court

28 Manchester Court · (732) 688-9312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Freehold
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

28 Manchester Court, West Freehold, NJ 07728
Stonehurst East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
pool
tennis court
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Stonehurst II first floor spacious and bright with assigned parking place outside.. Newer bath, freshly painted,hardwood floors throughout, newer windows, pool tennis, close to shopping and public transportation. No pets are allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Manchester Court have any available units?
28 Manchester Court has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 Manchester Court have?
Some of 28 Manchester Court's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Manchester Court currently offering any rent specials?
28 Manchester Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Manchester Court pet-friendly?
No, 28 Manchester Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Freehold.
Does 28 Manchester Court offer parking?
Yes, 28 Manchester Court offers parking.
Does 28 Manchester Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Manchester Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Manchester Court have a pool?
Yes, 28 Manchester Court has a pool.
Does 28 Manchester Court have accessible units?
No, 28 Manchester Court does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Manchester Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Manchester Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Manchester Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Manchester Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 28 Manchester Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Freehold 1 BedroomsWest Freehold 2 Bedrooms
West Freehold Apartments with BalconiesWest Freehold Apartments with Garages
West Freehold Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJLong Branch, NJOld Bridge, NJSomerset, NJ
Perth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJRoselle, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJSpring Lake, NJHoliday City-Berkeley, NJOcean Gate, NJRed Bank, NJAsbury Park, NJOakhurst, NJ
Manasquan, NJKeansburg, NJPort Monmouth, NJFranklin Park, NJRumson, NJSomerville, NJSeaside Heights, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJOcean Grove, NJRahway, NJLittle Silver, NJWest Belmar, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
Princeton UniversityBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity