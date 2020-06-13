Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

74 Apartments for rent in West Freehold, NJ with balcony

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Stonehurst East
1 Unit Available
4 Windsor Terrace
4 Windsor Terrace, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Nicely updated One bedroom, one bathroom, lower level condo located in Stonehurst. Hardwood floors throughout with newer kitchen with granite countertops and tile floor. Full bathroom has been updated with ceramic tile.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
33 Oliver Court
33 Oliver Court, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Electric Paid by: Tenant; Gas Paid by: Tenant; Sewer Paid by: Tenant; Water Paid by: Tenant; Internet/Cable Paid by Tenant; Grounds Maintained by: Owner; Maintenance Fee Paid by: Owner; Security Deposit: $3,150

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
39 Worthington Court
39 Worthington Court, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Lovely 2BR , 2 Bath lower Condo on Wyndham w/slider to back patio. So much redone: Replaced H/Water heater, Replaced windows & slider, M/Bath gutted and redone, renovated 2nd bath, Ceiling Fans & HH in LR, DR,, Hall & Kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Raintree
1 Unit Available
34 Tulip Lane
34 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Upper Level Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo just been freshly painted. Open floor lay-out with cathedral ceilings, skylights and hardwood floors throughout. Sunny and Bright master bedroom w/walking closet.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Stonehurst East
1 Unit Available
7 Windsor Terrace
7 Windsor Terrace, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1 bedroom plus Den. Immaculate from the moment you enter the foyer. Living room has neutral carpet & paint. The den is perfect as an office or playroom. Dining room has wood floor. Renovated kitchen.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Raintree
1 Unit Available
75 Tulip Lane
75 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
ENJOY COUNTRY CLUB LIVING AT ITS BEST IN A GATED GOLF COMMUNITY. MAGNOLIA LOWER MODEL FEATURES EAT IN KITCHEN, RECENTLY UPDATED. ALL NEW CARPETS, UPDATED BATHS.ENJOY TWO CLUBHOUSES, GYM, CARD ROOM, WALKING PATHS.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Raintree
1 Unit Available
86 Tulip Lane
86 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Two Bedroom Second Level Condo in the Gated community of Rain Tree! Brand new carpet throughout! Very bright unit! Offers eat-in kitchen , living room/dining room combo, master bedroom with an master bath, 2nd bedroom and 2nd full bath! This unit
Results within 1 mile of West Freehold
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
35 Units Available
The Edge at Freehold
1101 Devon Drive, Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,925
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1317 sqft
If you've been waiting for the perfect combination of a truly convenient location coupled with luxurious residences and on-site retail, look no further! The Edge at Freehold is the ideal community for commuters, professionals, first-time renters, or

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Freehold
1 Unit Available
13 Stuart Drive
13 Stuart Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
This stunningly gorgeous two-floor townhome apartment is waiting for your annual lease today!Enjoy your upgraded kitchen's stainless steel appliances submerged within its beautiful granite countertops.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
115 State Route 33
115 State Route 33, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2535 sqft
Spacious rental in Freehold! This property offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a brick fireplace in the family room & a full basement. Hardwood floors in the dining room, halls & 3 of the 4 bedrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Freehold
1 Unit Available
95 Broad Street
95 Broad Street, Freehold, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Rare to market, A One of a Kind Victorian w/ wrap around porch updated for today's lifestyle. Welcome to 95 Broad, an iconic home on one of Freehold Boro's most desirable blocks. Walk to shops, restaurants,NYC bus, & easy access to Rt. 9.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
11 Fiddlers Elbow Court
11 Fiddlers Elbow Ct, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
2700 sqft
Beautiful 3 story 2,700 sq. ft. furnished townhouse! 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths with loft on the third floor.
Results within 5 miles of West Freehold

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
19 Woodpecker Way
19 Woodpecker Way, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
*** Updated 3BR/3.5BA/2CarGarage/ Finished Walkout Basement *** Yes, WALKOUT basement in GlenBrook.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
479 Georgia Tavern Rd
479 Georgia Tavern Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 br 2 full bath ranch - Property Id: 295038 Beautiful newly redone ranch style single family home for rent. All appliances new, septic 1 year old, new hot water heater.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Freehold
1 Unit Available
3 Cooper Court
3 Cooper Court, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1624 sqft
3bd townhouse in park-like setting/great schools! - Property Id: 280005 Spacious 3-bd, 2.5 bath townhouse (1624 sq.f) with additional den/office/4th bedroom in beautiful Poet's Corner, Freehold Township.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
330 Sequoia Ct
330 Sequoia Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
964 sqft
Available 07/01/20 2BR 2BATH 2ND FLOOR CONDO - Property Id: 284618 POINTE O WOODS UPPER LEVEL END UNIT CONDO 2 BR 2 BATH. NEW WINDOWS, NEW FURNACE AND CENTRAL AC, NEW STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
5 White Oak Court
5 White Oak Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED KITCHEN!!! This 2/bdrm, 2 bath unit boasts a newer kitchen remodel that included white kitchen cabinets and sparkling granite counter tops!! This lovely unit has a living room/dining room combination open to the kitchen with

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
348 Saint Andrews Place
348 Saint Andrews Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1608 sqft
Your search is over! Beautiful, vacant and safe, 3rd floor penthouse (9ft Ceiling) in one of the nicest developments in Manalapan's Knob Hill.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
388 Brookview Court
388 Brookview Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
964 sqft
Lovely Aspen Model That Offers Newer Carpet and Fresh Paint! Newer Appliances And Updated Kitchen And Two Full Bathrooms. Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen With Balcony.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
11 Mallard Lane
11 Mallard Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
WELL MAINTAINED AND BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM +1 DEN COLONIAL WITH TWO CAR GARAGE, FULL BASEMENT WITH TONS OF STORAGE SPACE. WOOD FLOORING ON BOTH LEVELS, PRIVATE BACK YARD WITH PAVER PATIO, PARTIAL FINISH BASEMENT WITH NEWER CARPET.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
548 St Andrews Place
548 Saint Andrews Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Renters delight! Available for immediate occupancy! This desirable and beautifully maintained 2 bedroom 2 bathroom upper level floor unit with private golf course views.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
291 Plum Drive
291 Plum Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1833 sqft
Updated & completely move-in ready! Don't miss this opportunity to rent this exceptional end unit townhome in The Orchards community of Marlboro, NJ! Step right into this phenomenal home, perfect for entertaining! The kitchen features stainless

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
406 Brookview Court
406 Brookview Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
POINTE O WOODS. UPPER LEVEL CONDO 2 BED 2 BATH ASPEN MODEL. NEW WINDOWS AND SLIDER. ENTER INTO FOYER WITH HALLWAY CLOSET. LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBO W/ SLIDERS TO OUTDOOR DECK. STACKABLE WASHER AND DRYER.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
400 Brookview Court
400 Brookview Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Well-maintained upper level unit in the desirable Point O Woods complex. Appreciate two large bedrooms, each with their own full bathroomattached. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in West Freehold, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for West Freehold renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

