apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:44 AM
68 Apartments for rent in West Freehold, NJ with washer-dryer
Raintree
21 Tulip Lane
21 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Small dog will be accepted
Raintree
86 Tulip Lane
86 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Two Bedroom Second Level Condo in the Gated community of Rain Tree! Brand new carpet throughout! Very bright unit! Offers eat-in kitchen , living room/dining room combo, master bedroom with an master bath, 2nd bedroom and 2nd full bath! This unit
Stonehurst West
2204 Devon Drive
2204 Devon Dr, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1389 sqft
This Elton apartment is a beautiful PET-FRIENDLY 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home.
Results within 1 mile of West Freehold
Verified
The Edge at Freehold
1101 Devon Drive, Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,980
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1317 sqft
If you've been waiting for the perfect combination of a truly convenient location coupled with luxurious residences and on-site retail, look no further! The Edge at Freehold is the ideal community for commuters, professionals, first-time renters, or
38 Carnaby Close
38 Carnaby Close, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful newly painted Green Castle, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Entire home has laminate floors. Detached one car garage. Close to all food store and major highwaysThis home is ready to move into.
Freehold
3 Whistler Drive
3 Whistler Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious two bedroom townhouse available on annual or multi-year lease in Independence Square, Freehold Twp.
Freehold
27 Whistler Drive
27 Whistler Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Don't miss this beautiful and spacious townhouse! This home has it all! Enjoy coffee on the master bedroom balcony or relax by the wood burning fireplace.
Freehold
46 Kingsley Way
46 Kingsley Way, Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Completely renovated two story townhouse. All new hardwood floors. Two large bedrooms. Living room. Dining room. Porcelain tiles in eat-in Kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room. New sterling steel appliances. Gorgeous quartz kitchen counter top.
Freehold
13 Stuart Drive
13 Stuart Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
This stunningly gorgeous two-floor townhome apartment is waiting for your annual lease today!Enjoy your upgraded kitchen's stainless steel appliances submerged within its beautiful granite countertops.
115 State Route 33
115 State Route 33, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2535 sqft
Spacious rental in Freehold! This property offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a brick fireplace in the family room & a full basement. Hardwood floors in the dining room, halls & 3 of the 4 bedrooms.
Freehold
95 Broad Street
95 Broad Street, Freehold, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Rare to market, A One of a Kind Victorian w/ wrap around porch updated for today's lifestyle. Welcome to 95 Broad, an iconic home on one of Freehold Boro's most desirable blocks. Walk to shops, restaurants,NYC bus, & easy access to Rt. 9.
Results within 5 miles of West Freehold
1 Five Points Road
1 Five Points Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Newly refreshed and painted 3 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Apartment with Spacious Living Room/Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer and Dryer included in Basement. Large backyard, Patio, Private Driveway, Full Basement.
359 Sequoia Court
359 Sequoia Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
964 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath first floor unit. Newer everything!!! Kitchen , bathrooms, windows & slider, washer and dryer. Stainless appliances, private patio. Convenient location. Close to RT 9, 33 and Turnpike.
Yorketown
423 Oak Knoll Drive
423 Oak Knolls Drive, Yorketown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1314 sqft
Lovely Oak Knoll townhouse with updated kitchen and shiny baths. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed and pendant lighting and tile back splash.
Freehold
722 Zlotkin Circle
722 Zlotkin Circle, Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Briarwood West is conveniently located close to downtown Freehold with dining and shopping just minutes away. This beautiful 2nd floor condo offers 2 large bedrooms + den that can be used as a third bedroom or guest room.
74 Orange Drive
74 Orange Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1745 sqft
Ready for Immediate Occupancy! 3 Bedrooms & 2 and 1/2 Bathrooms townhouse in much desired Orchards. This freshly painted spacious home offers an open concept floor plan with large Eat in Kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
19 Woodpecker Way
19 Woodpecker Way, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
*** Updated 3BR/3.5BA/2CarGarage/ Finished Walkout Basement *** Yes, WALKOUT basement in GlenBrook.
71 Jaffreyton Close
71 Jaffreyton Close, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1261 sqft
Beautiful Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 full Bath Home In Surrey Downs. Updated Kitchen With New Cabinets And Granite Counters.Hardwood Floors Throughout Home. Large Master Bedroom With Updated Master Bath Which Is Handicap Friendly.
291 Plum Drive
291 Plum Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1833 sqft
Updated & completely move-in ready! Don't miss this opportunity to rent this exceptional end unit townhome in The Orchards community of Marlboro, NJ! Step right into this phenomenal home, perfect for entertaining! The kitchen features stainless
Yorketown
314 Longwood Drive
314 Longwood Drive, Yorketown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1314 sqft
Annual Rental with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Unfinished Basement, One Car Garage, and many updates. Recently updated eat-in Kitchen featuring stone countertops and newer appliances. Vinyl flooring throughout.
323 St Andrews Place
323 Saint Andrews Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Freshly painted 2 bedroom , 2 Bath, 3rd floor unit with open kitchen with Granite counters and Island. New carpet through out unit. Private laundry , Gas Fire Place, and Balcony.
Englishtown
22 Lasatta Avenue
22 Lasatta Avenue, Englishtown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Cherry Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Rich Hardwood Floors, Newer Bathroom, Additional sink with vanity in Master. Huge walk in closet in Master Bedroom. Newer energy efficient windows and new shades.
256 Plum Drive
256 Plum Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1745 sqft
Large Townhouse for Rent in Marlboro - Property Id: 194782 Beautiful home in excellent condition available for immediate rent. Three large bedrooms including a master suite with two large closets and private large bathroom.
East Freehold
503 Harding Road
503 Harding Road, East Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
(Available Sept 1) Very clean and very well-kept 2nd floor Condo in sought after briarwood complex. Spacious, hardwood floors through out, kitchen with breakfast nook, sun room, livingroom/dining room combo each bedroom has walk in closet.
