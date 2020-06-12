/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
52 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in West Freehold, NJ
1 Unit Available
39 Worthington Court
39 Worthington Court, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Lovely 2BR , 2 Bath lower Condo on Wyndham w/slider to back patio. So much redone: Replaced H/Water heater, Replaced windows & slider, M/Bath gutted and redone, renovated 2nd bath, Ceiling Fans & HH in LR, DR,, Hall & Kitchen.
Raintree
1 Unit Available
34 Tulip Lane
34 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Upper Level Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo just been freshly painted. Open floor lay-out with cathedral ceilings, skylights and hardwood floors throughout. Sunny and Bright master bedroom w/walking closet.
Raintree
1 Unit Available
75 Tulip Lane
75 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
ENJOY COUNTRY CLUB LIVING AT ITS BEST IN A GATED GOLF COMMUNITY. MAGNOLIA LOWER MODEL FEATURES EAT IN KITCHEN, RECENTLY UPDATED. ALL NEW CARPETS, UPDATED BATHS.ENJOY TWO CLUBHOUSES, GYM, CARD ROOM, WALKING PATHS.
Raintree
1 Unit Available
86 Tulip Lane
86 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Two Bedroom Second Level Condo in the Gated community of Rain Tree! Brand new carpet throughout! Very bright unit! Offers eat-in kitchen , living room/dining room combo, master bedroom with an master bath, 2nd bedroom and 2nd full bath! This unit
Stonehurst West
1 Unit Available
2204 Devon Drive
2204 Devon Dr, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1389 sqft
This Elton apartment is a beautiful PET-FRIENDLY 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home.
37 Units Available
The Edge at Freehold
1101 Devon Drive, Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1317 sqft
If you've been waiting for the perfect combination of a truly convenient location coupled with luxurious residences and on-site retail, look no further! The Edge at Freehold is the ideal community for commuters, professionals, first-time renters, or
1 Unit Available
33 Oliver Court
33 Oliver Court, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Electric Paid by: Tenant; Gas Paid by: Tenant; Sewer Paid by: Tenant; Water Paid by: Tenant; Internet/Cable Paid by Tenant; Grounds Maintained by: Owner; Maintenance Fee Paid by: Owner; Security Deposit: $3,150
1 Unit Available
3807 Corral Court
3807 Corral Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Neat clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condo with finished basement. Just move right in. You won't be disappointed.
1 Unit Available
20 Augusta Court
20 Augusta Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful immaculate upgraded 2 bedrooms condo with a den that can be used as a 3rd bedroom. All 3 rooms have large walk-in closets. This unit is featuring updated beautiful kitchen, nice floors, newer windows, Located in a desirable school district.
1 Unit Available
11 Fiddlers Elbow Court
11 Fiddlers Elbow Ct, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
2700 sqft
Beautiful 3 story 2,700 sq. ft. furnished townhouse! 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths with loft on the third floor.
1 Unit Available
339 SAINT ANDREWS PL
339 Saint Andrews Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1600 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Rental Available in Manalapan NJ - Property Id: 289164 UPDATED 2BED/2BATH CONDO IN MANALAPAN!! BEAUTIFUL, RECENTLY UPDATED CONDOMINIUM IN DESIRABLE COMMUNITY!!! Lower level 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo in Knob Hill.
1 Unit Available
330 Sequoia Ct
330 Sequoia Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
964 sqft
Available 07/01/20 2BR 2BATH 2ND FLOOR CONDO - Property Id: 284618 POINTE O WOODS UPPER LEVEL END UNIT CONDO 2 BR 2 BATH. NEW WINDOWS, NEW FURNACE AND CENTRAL AC, NEW STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER.
1 Unit Available
5 White Oak Court
5 White Oak Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED KITCHEN!!! This 2/bdrm, 2 bath unit boasts a newer kitchen remodel that included white kitchen cabinets and sparkling granite counter tops!! This lovely unit has a living room/dining room combination open to the kitchen with
1 Unit Available
348 Saint Andrews Place
348 Saint Andrews Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1608 sqft
Your search is over! Beautiful, vacant and safe, 3rd floor penthouse (9ft Ceiling) in one of the nicest developments in Manalapan's Knob Hill.
1 Unit Available
71 Jaffreyton Close
71 Jaffreyton Close, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1261 sqft
Beautiful Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 full Bath Home In Surrey Downs. Updated Kitchen With New Cabinets And Granite Counters.Hardwood Floors Throughout Home. Large Master Bedroom With Updated Master Bath Which Is Handicap Friendly.
1 Unit Available
388 Brookview Court
388 Brookview Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
964 sqft
Lovely Aspen Model That Offers Newer Carpet and Fresh Paint! Newer Appliances And Updated Kitchen And Two Full Bathrooms. Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen With Balcony.
1 Unit Available
548 St Andrews Place
548 Saint Andrews Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Renters delight! Available for immediate occupancy! This desirable and beautifully maintained 2 bedroom 2 bathroom upper level floor unit with private golf course views.
Yorketown
1 Unit Available
314 Longwood Drive
314 Longwood Drive, Yorketown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1314 sqft
Annual Rental with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Unfinished Basement, One Car Garage, and many updates. Recently updated eat-in Kitchen featuring stone countertops and newer appliances. Vinyl flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
406 Brookview Court
406 Brookview Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
POINTE O WOODS. UPPER LEVEL CONDO 2 BED 2 BATH ASPEN MODEL. NEW WINDOWS AND SLIDER. ENTER INTO FOYER WITH HALLWAY CLOSET. LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBO W/ SLIDERS TO OUTDOOR DECK. STACKABLE WASHER AND DRYER.
1 Unit Available
400 Brookview Court
400 Brookview Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Well-maintained upper level unit in the desirable Point O Woods complex. Appreciate two large bedrooms, each with their own full bathroomattached. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet.
1 Unit Available
323 St Andrews Place
323 Saint Andrews Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Freshly painted 2 bedroom , 2 Bath, 3rd floor unit with open kitchen with Granite counters and Island. New carpet through out unit. Private laundry , Gas Fire Place, and Balcony.
1 Unit Available
686 Saint Andrews Place
686 Saint Andrews Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Desirable Knob Hills at Manalapan has to offer second floor updated 2 bedrooms,2 bathrooms open floor plan condo. Stainless still Appliences package, gas fire place, open kitchen with an island, windows treatment.
1 Unit Available
614 St Andrews Place
614 Saint Andrews Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1592 sqft
Unit is Vacant. Safe to show.THE DESIRABLE KNOB HILL COUNTRY CLUB COMMUNITY NEXT TO A GOLF COURSE & FASCINATING SCENIC VIEW. 2BR 2 FULL BATH 2ND LEVEL SPACIOUS 1,592 SqFt UNIT.
