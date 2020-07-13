/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:15 AM
14 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in West Freehold, NJ
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Stonehurst West
2306 Devon Drive
2306 Devon Dr, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1066 sqft
This Burkes apartment is a beautiful PET-FRIENDLY 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Raintree
21 Tulip Lane
21 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Small dog will be accepted
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Raintree
86 Tulip Lane
86 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Two Bedroom Second Level Condo in the Gated community of Rain Tree! Brand new carpet throughout! Very bright unit! Offers eat-in kitchen , living room/dining room combo, master bedroom with an master bath, 2nd bedroom and 2nd full bath! This unit
Results within 1 mile of West Freehold
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
3 Mainsail Square
3 Mainsail Square, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
For Rent in wonderful Moors Landing, convenient by Rt.9, bus, shopping, etc. 3 bed, 1.5 bath, with eat-in kitchen, dining room, living room, garage. Community pool, playground, ball court. Dogs not allowed in community.
Results within 5 miles of West Freehold
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
359 Sequoia Court
359 Sequoia Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
964 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath first floor unit. Newer everything!!! Kitchen , bathrooms, windows & slider, washer and dryer. Stainless appliances, private patio. Convenient location. Close to RT 9, 33 and Turnpike.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Yorketown
423 Oak Knoll Drive
423 Oak Knolls Drive, Yorketown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1314 sqft
Lovely Oak Knoll townhouse with updated kitchen and shiny baths. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed and pendant lighting and tile back splash.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Yorketown
314 Longwood Drive
314 Longwood Drive, Yorketown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1314 sqft
Annual Rental with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Unfinished Basement, One Car Garage, and many updates. Recently updated eat-in Kitchen featuring stone countertops and newer appliances. Vinyl flooring throughout.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
362 Us 9
362 US Route 9, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
Luxury Hotel Styled Apartment Complex located in Marlboro, New Jersey .1st and 2nd floor Units available Variety of floor plans to choose from. Newly Renovated Kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Washer and Dryer in every Unit.
Results within 10 miles of West Freehold
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
81 Units Available
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,980
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1353 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1389 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Pineview
2250 W County Line Rd, Vista Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
714 sqft
Convenience and affordability awaits at Pineview Apartments. Located just a short drive from Rt.195 and the Garden State Parkway, Pineview Apartments is close to school, shopping, restaurants and some of New Jersey's greatest recreation areas.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
1509 Dahlia Court
1509 Dahlia Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1219 sqft
Your search is over!! This unit is a Large Astor II model with 2 bedrooms plus a loft which could be used as a 3rdand a closet. This unit has a large master bedroom with a walk in closet.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
78 Overlook Way
78 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
If you are age 55+ without pets this one is for you. Super Clean and Updated Upper Level 2 bdrm condo boasts beautiful white shaker cabinets, granite counters & stainless steel appliances in this eat in kitchen.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Morganville
102 Lukas Boulevard
102 Lukas Blvd, Morganville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1426 sqft
Luxurious community located in the heart of Marlboro beautiful hardwood floors with a fabulous open floor plan 9ft ceilings throughout 2beds 2 baths with a Den.Stainless kitchen with GE appliances,granite counter tops and chocolate maple cabinets.
Similar Pages
West Freehold 1 BedroomsWest Freehold 2 BedroomsWest Freehold 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Freehold Apartments with Balcony
West Freehold Apartments with GarageWest Freehold Apartments with GymWest Freehold Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Freehold Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Brooklyn, NYElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJ
Perth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJBrowns Mills, NJGarwood, NJRobbinsville, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJ