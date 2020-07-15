Apartment List
/
NJ
/
west freehold
/
apartments with gym
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:18 PM

13 Apartments for rent in West Freehold, NJ with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to West Freehold renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Ma... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Raintree
34 Tulip Lane
34 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Upper Level Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo just been freshly painted. Open floor lay-out with cathedral ceilings, skylights and hardwood floors throughout. Sunny and Bright master bedroom w/walking closet.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Raintree
75 Tulip Lane
75 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
ENJOY COUNTRY CLUB LIVING AT ITS BEST IN A GATED GOLF COMMUNITY. MAGNOLIA LOWER MODEL FEATURES EAT IN KITCHEN, RECENTLY UPDATED. ALL NEW CARPETS, UPDATED BATHS.ENJOY TWO CLUBHOUSES, GYM, CARD ROOM, WALKING PATHS.
Results within 1 mile of West Freehold
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
26 Units Available
The Edge at Freehold
1101 Devon Drive, Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,980
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1317 sqft
If you've been waiting for the perfect combination of a truly convenient location coupled with luxurious residences and on-site retail, look no further! The Edge at Freehold is the ideal community for commuters, professionals, first-time renters, or
Results within 5 miles of West Freehold

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
45 Fells Drive
45 Fells Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath Temple model end unit in sought after Meadow Creek. Communities resort style amenities include: swimming, basketball, tennis, billiards, two fitness rooms, walking trail and play grounds.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
362 Us 9
362 US Route 9, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
Luxury Hotel Styled Apartment Complex located in Marlboro, New Jersey .1st and 2nd floor Units available Variety of floor plans to choose from. Newly Renovated Kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Washer and Dryer in every Unit.
Results within 10 miles of West Freehold
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
84 Units Available
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,980
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1353 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1389 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
131 Amberly Drive
131 Amberly Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
COMPLETELY BRAND NEW interior and move in ready rental in 55+ Covered Bridge with GOLF COURSE. Come and enjoy all this active community has to offer.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
82 Amberly Drive
82 Amberly Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1130 sqft
LOWER LEVEL bright & spacious COMPLETELY renovated 2Br 2 Full Bath unit in a beautiful Adult (55+)community on a golf course.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
10210 Falston Circle
10210 Falston Circle, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Spacious, Bright, Sunny Second floor 2 bedroom 2 full bath unit with private balcony with luscious view overlooking pool and Community Club House which includes pool, tennis & bocce courts, gym and card rooms.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
106 Scarborough Way
106 Scarborough Way, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Immaculate 4 bed 3.5 bt Kensington Model for rent.This upscale home is Located in Rosemont Estates, a luxury , premier 55+ adult community. This home has it all! Master bedroom & guest suite on the 1st floor.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
4104 Falston Circle
4104 Falston Circle, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1185 sqft
Best View in this 55+ Community! Ground floor unit facing serenity & peaceful open space, pond and gazebo at Plaza Grande. Spacious 2 BR 2 bath unit WITH storage closet in building. Detached 1 car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Morganville
102 Lukas Boulevard
102 Lukas Blvd, Morganville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1426 sqft
Luxurious community located in the heart of Marlboro beautiful hardwood floors with a fabulous open floor plan 9ft ceilings throughout 2beds 2 baths with a Den.Stainless kitchen with GE appliances,granite counter tops and chocolate maple cabinets.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Morganville
116 Bloomsbury Drive
116 Bloomsbury Drive, Morganville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Great Adult Community (55+) Rental! Newer Construction 2 Bedroom / 2 Full Bath with 1 Car Garage Beautiful Condo, Features 1 level of living with hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, open dining/living room
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in West Freehold, NJ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to West Freehold renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

West Freehold 1 BedroomsWest Freehold 2 BedroomsWest Freehold 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Freehold Apartments with Balconies
West Freehold Apartments with GaragesWest Freehold Apartments with GymsWest Freehold Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Freehold Apartments with Parking
West Freehold Apartments with PoolsWest Freehold Apartments with Washer-DryersWest Freehold Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Freehold Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJ
Perth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJBrowns Mills, NJGarwood, NJRobbinsville, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJ
Franklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJSomerville, NJWanamassa, NJManasquan, NJOcean Gate, NJMartinsville, NJRahway, NJSeaside Heights, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJHighlands, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
Princeton UniversityBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community College