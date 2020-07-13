Apartment List
/
NJ
/
west freehold
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:36 AM

59 Apartments for rent in West Freehold, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Freehold apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Stonehurst West
2306 Devon Drive
2306 Devon Dr, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1066 sqft
This Burkes apartment is a beautiful PET-FRIENDLY 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Stonehurst East
28 Manchester Court
28 Manchester Court, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Stonehurst II first floor spacious and bright with assigned parking place outside.. Newer bath, freshly painted,hardwood floors throughout, newer windows, pool tennis, close to shopping and public transportation. No pets are allowed
Results within 1 mile of West Freehold
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
27 Units Available
The Edge at Freehold
1101 Devon Drive, Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,980
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1317 sqft
If you've been waiting for the perfect combination of a truly convenient location coupled with luxurious residences and on-site retail, look no further! The Edge at Freehold is the ideal community for commuters, professionals, first-time renters, or

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
38 Carnaby Close
38 Carnaby Close, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful newly painted Green Castle, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Entire home has laminate floors. Detached one car garage. Close to all food store and major highwaysThis home is ready to move into.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
3 Mainsail Square
3 Mainsail Square, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
For Rent in wonderful Moors Landing, convenient by Rt.9, bus, shopping, etc. 3 bed, 1.5 bath, with eat-in kitchen, dining room, living room, garage. Community pool, playground, ball court. Dogs not allowed in community.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Freehold
46 Kingsley Way
46 Kingsley Way, Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Completely renovated two story townhouse. All new hardwood floors. Two large bedrooms. Living room. Dining room. Porcelain tiles in eat-in Kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room. New sterling steel appliances. Gorgeous quartz kitchen counter top.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Freehold
13 Stuart Drive
13 Stuart Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
This stunningly gorgeous two-floor townhome apartment is waiting for your annual lease today!Enjoy your upgraded kitchen's stainless steel appliances submerged within its beautiful granite countertops.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
115 State Route 33
115 State Route 33, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2535 sqft
Spacious rental in Freehold! This property offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a brick fireplace in the family room & a full basement. Hardwood floors in the dining room, halls & 3 of the 4 bedrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Freehold
95 Broad Street
95 Broad Street, Freehold, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Rare to market, A One of a Kind Victorian w/ wrap around porch updated for today's lifestyle. Welcome to 95 Broad, an iconic home on one of Freehold Boro's most desirable blocks. Walk to shops, restaurants,NYC bus, & easy access to Rt. 9.
Results within 5 miles of West Freehold

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
45 Fells Drive
45 Fells Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath Temple model end unit in sought after Meadow Creek. Communities resort style amenities include: swimming, basketball, tennis, billiards, two fitness rooms, walking trail and play grounds.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
115 Whitlock Court
115 Whitlock Court, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautiful updated townhouse, 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath finished walkout basement and attached garage. This home is close to major Highways shopping and NY commute.community has a pool, tennis court and restaurant on site.come and see for your self.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Englishtown
28 Main Street
28 Main Street, Englishtown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great unit for a single person wanting to be on there own. This 2 bedroom 2 full bath 2nd floor rental is in downtown Englishtown. The unit has been freshly painted, new carpeting and new kitchen floor. The 2 bedrooms have hardwood floors.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1 Five Points Road
1 Five Points Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Newly refreshed and painted 3 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Apartment with Spacious Living Room/Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer and Dryer included in Basement. Large backyard, Patio, Private Driveway, Full Basement.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Yorketown
423 Oak Knoll Drive
423 Oak Knolls Drive, Yorketown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1314 sqft
Lovely Oak Knoll townhouse with updated kitchen and shiny baths. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed and pendant lighting and tile back splash.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Vista Center
620 N County Line Road
620 North County Line Road, Vista Center, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Traditional Colonial on approx 2 acres. 3 bedrooms 1.5 bat, living room, dining room. Interior redone prior to current tenants occupancy. Freshly painted, hardwood floors thru out, wrap around porch, open floor plan spacious and private.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
5 Exeter Pass
5 Exeter Pass, Monmouth County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Welcome to this immaculate Claremont model. Entertainers delight with open dining, kitchen and 2 story fireplace. Bonus first floor bedroom perfect for guests. All bedrooms with hardwood floors.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
149 Stagecoach Road
149 Stage Coach Road, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
This is it! If you are looking to Own or Rent in Millstone Twp. this is the best value on the market. Newer Appliances all neutral decor, two bedrooms, one bath, on 1.12 acres with private level backyard, Detached garage. Millstone Twp. Schools.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
52 Damascus Drive
52 Damascus Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Beautiful Saratoga Model with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Escape the city and enjoy the amenities that Marlboro has to offer.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
74 Orange Drive
74 Orange Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1745 sqft
Ready for Immediate Occupancy! 3 Bedrooms & 2 and 1/2 Bathrooms townhouse in much desired Orchards. This freshly painted spacious home offers an open concept floor plan with large Eat in Kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
19 Woodpecker Way
19 Woodpecker Way, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
*** Updated 3BR/3.5BA/2CarGarage/ Finished Walkout Basement *** Yes, WALKOUT basement in GlenBrook.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
71 Jaffreyton Close
71 Jaffreyton Close, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1261 sqft
Beautiful Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 full Bath Home In Surrey Downs. Updated Kitchen With New Cabinets And Granite Counters.Hardwood Floors Throughout Home. Large Master Bedroom With Updated Master Bath Which Is Handicap Friendly.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
11 Mallard Lane
11 Mallard Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
WELL MAINTAINED AND BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM +1 DEN COLONIAL WITH TWO CAR GARAGE, FULL BASEMENT WITH TONS OF STORAGE SPACE. WOOD FLOORING ON BOTH LEVELS, PRIVATE BACK YARD WITH PAVER PATIO, PARTIAL FINISH BASEMENT WITH NEWER CARPET.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Yorketown
314 Longwood Drive
314 Longwood Drive, Yorketown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1314 sqft
Annual Rental with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Unfinished Basement, One Car Garage, and many updates. Recently updated eat-in Kitchen featuring stone countertops and newer appliances. Vinyl flooring throughout.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Englishtown
22 Lasatta Avenue
22 Lasatta Avenue, Englishtown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Cherry Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Rich Hardwood Floors, Newer Bathroom, Additional sink with vanity in Master. Huge walk in closet in Master Bedroom. Newer energy efficient windows and new shades.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in West Freehold, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Freehold apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

West Freehold 1 BedroomsWest Freehold 2 BedroomsWest Freehold 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Freehold Apartments with Balcony
West Freehold Apartments with GarageWest Freehold Apartments with GymWest Freehold Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Freehold Apartments with Parking
West Freehold Apartments with PoolWest Freehold Apartments with Washer-DryerWest Freehold Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Freehold Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJ
Perth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJBrowns Mills, NJGarwood, NJRobbinsville, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJ
Franklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJSomerville, NJWanamassa, NJManasquan, NJOcean Gate, NJMartinsville, NJRahway, NJSeaside Heights, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJHighlands, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
Princeton UniversityBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community College