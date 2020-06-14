Apartment List
29 Apartments for rent in West Freehold, NJ with garage

West Freehold apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

Stonehurst West
1 Unit Available
2204 Devon Drive
2204 Devon Dr, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1389 sqft
This Elton apartment is a beautiful PET-FRIENDLY 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home.
34 Units Available
The Edge at Freehold
1101 Devon Drive, Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,925
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1317 sqft
If you've been waiting for the perfect combination of a truly convenient location coupled with luxurious residences and on-site retail, look no further! The Edge at Freehold is the ideal community for commuters, professionals, first-time renters, or
1 Unit Available
71 Jaffreyton Close
71 Jaffreyton Close, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1261 sqft
Beautiful Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 full Bath Home In Surrey Downs. Updated Kitchen With New Cabinets And Granite Counters.Hardwood Floors Throughout Home. Large Master Bedroom With Updated Master Bath Which Is Handicap Friendly.

1 Unit Available
11 Mallard Lane
11 Mallard Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
WELL MAINTAINED AND BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM +1 DEN COLONIAL WITH TWO CAR GARAGE, FULL BASEMENT WITH TONS OF STORAGE SPACE. WOOD FLOORING ON BOTH LEVELS, PRIVATE BACK YARD WITH PAVER PATIO, PARTIAL FINISH BASEMENT WITH NEWER CARPET.

Yorketown
1 Unit Available
314 Longwood Drive
314 Longwood Drive, Yorketown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1314 sqft
Annual Rental with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Unfinished Basement, One Car Garage, and many updates. Recently updated eat-in Kitchen featuring stone countertops and newer appliances. Vinyl flooring throughout.

1 Unit Available
11 W Parsonage Way
11 West Parsonage Way, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
This is a unique homestyle.Its a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath detached home with 2 car garage and a full basement. The master bedroom is located on the lower level. the community offers a swimming pool, tennis courts and a restaurant on site.

1 Unit Available
256 Plum Drive
256 Plum Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1745 sqft
Large Townhouse for Rent in Marlboro - Property Id: 194782 Beautiful home in excellent condition available for immediate rent. Three large bedrooms including a master suite with two large closets and private large bathroom.

East Freehold
1 Unit Available
4 Hawthorne Court
4 Hawthorne Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautifully Maintained 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Poets Corner. Updated kitchen, and baths. First floor with Pergo Floors. Large master bedroom with plenty of closets and master bath. Second bedroom with private full bath.

East Freehold
1 Unit Available
2 Hawthorne Court
2 Hawthorne Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
End Unit in desirable Poets Corner on a oversized premium lot. Open floor plan. Living room/dining room combo..Hard wood floors and ceramic floors, Vaulted celings...updated bathrooms..Eat in Kitchen with direct entry to garage.

1 Unit Available
31 Whitemarsh Drive
31 Whitemarsh Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Fabulous Knob Hill community. This home offers a brickfront 3BR- 2 1/2 Bath Townhome with 1 Car Garage.
75 Units Available
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,915
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1363 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1389 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.

1 Unit Available
22 Imperial Place N
22 Imperial Pl, Ocean County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 22 Imperial Place N in Ocean County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
7 Citadel Circle
7 Citadel Cir, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
3466 sqft
Desirable single family home in the Four Seasons @ Monroe. Located in a private Cul-De-Sac location with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath and loft. Featuring a 2 car garage and an open layout with upgraded kitchen appliances.

Morganville
1 Unit Available
303 Sundew Drive
303 Sundew Drive, Morganville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
*** GORGEOUS COLONIAL IN WOODBURY OAKS *** Amazing Home Totally Move-In ready, the Beautiful Home Features: Stunning White Kitchen with Quartz CounterTops & BackSplash * Upgraded Stainless Appliances * Beautiful Maintenance Free Floors * Superb

1 Unit Available
47 Abbey Road
47 Abbey Road, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2900 sqft
Pristine End unit townhome.@ story foyer leads to living room with celestory windows.Formal dining roomwith extensive molding.Gourmet kitchenwith upscale appliances and granite counters.

Morganville
1 Unit Available
304 Wembley Place
304 Wembley Place, Morganville, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
** SPECTACULAR UPGRADED MARLBORO HOME ** This gorgeous 5 bedroom 3 bathroom center hall colonial home with two story entry, new hardwood floors, private location backing to woods can be yours! The home has 9ft ceilings, master suite with his and

Morganville
1 Unit Available
140 Lukas Boulevard
140 Lukas Blvd, Morganville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1196 sqft
Luxurious community located in the heart of Marlboro beautiful hardwood floors with a fabulous open floor plan,9ft ceilings throughout. Stainless kitchen with GE appliances,granite counter tops and chocolate maple cabinets.

1 Unit Available
68 Vardon Way
68 Vardon Way, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Expanded 4 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial in prestigious Shore Oaks with great cul de sac location. Tastefully updated with hardwood floors and decorative moldings.

1 Unit Available
1 Bluebell Road
1 Bluebell Road, Monmouth County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
SPECTACULAR PRIVATELY GATED COUNTRY ESTATE SITUATED ON A LUSH 10 ACRE LOT ON ONE OF COLTS NECK'S MOST COVETED STREETS. TRANSFORM THIS ELEGANT AND SPACIOUS RESIDENCE INTO YOUR DREAM COMPOUND.

Morganville
1 Unit Available
126 Beacon Hill Road
126 Beacon Hill Road, Morganville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious home on 2 acre private lot offers 3 bedrooms. Master and 2nd bedroom on the main level and another master bedroom in the finished basement.

1 Unit Available
16 Jensen Court
16 Jensen Court, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
2530 sqft
LARGEST TOWNHOUSE MODEL with ELEVATOR.....2 spacious size bedrooms, LARGE closet space, 2 FULL baths and 2 HALF baths. Hardwood floors & laundry.

1 Unit Available
284 Silver Lane
284 Silver Lane, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Commuters dream COME-TRUE. Minutes from public transportation. 3 level unit with over sized 2-car garage. Luxurious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Hardwood floors throughout. Wood-burning fireplace in living room.

1 Unit Available
106 Scarborough Way
106 Scarborough Way, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Immaculate 4 bed 3.5 bt Kensington Model for rent.This upscale home is Located in Rosemont Estates, a luxury , premier 55+ adult community. This home has it all! Master bedroom & guest suite on the 1st floor.

1 Unit Available
6 Liverpool Court
6 Liverpool Court, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1578 sqft
Welcome to 6 Liverpool Ct , a beautiful and well maintained home . With over 1500 sq ft, This 3 BEDROOM, 2 NEWLY REDONE BATHROOMS ranch is situated on an amazing and quiet CUL-DE-SAC. Updated kitchen with GRANITE counter-tops.
