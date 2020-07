Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Fabulous condo in the prime location. 3 bed, 2 full baths, apartment, on the first floor in a very quiet building. Situated in a park-like setting, short distance to town and NYC trains and buses. Hardwood floors, eat in kitchen with the formal dining room, high ceilings, newer appliances and ample closet space. Additional, dedicated storage space in the basement. Windows views of park, river and the parking lot. Showing starts on 2nd July. Available from 1st Aug.