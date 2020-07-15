34 SPRINGHOLM DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious, Bright, and Beautifully renovated 3BDR, 2 1/2 baths,FR w/gas fireplace, hardwood Floors, New kitchen w/$$ Appliances, built in wine cooler, granite tops, Garage w/opener.Vacant&safe to show New energy efficient A/C,new roof, Laundry room with washer/dryer, All new window treatments, Balcony, Basement. EXCELLENT SCHOOLS,.Nestled in the Watchung Reservation,Close to highways, restaurants, shopping & public transportation. Voted #6 Best Place to Live in the US in Money Magazine. owner pays sewer included in rent