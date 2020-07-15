All apartments in Union County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:22 AM

34 SPRINGHOLM DR

34 Springholm Drive · (973) 386-9900
Location

34 Springholm Drive, Union County, NJ 07922

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1734 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious, Bright, and Beautifully renovated 3BDR, 2 1/2 baths,FR w/gas fireplace, hardwood Floors, New kitchen w/$$ Appliances, built in wine cooler, granite tops, Garage w/opener.Vacant&safe to show New energy efficient A/C,new roof, Laundry room with washer/dryer, All new window treatments, Balcony, Basement. EXCELLENT SCHOOLS,.Nestled in the Watchung Reservation,Close to highways, restaurants, shopping & public transportation. Voted #6 Best Place to Live in the US in Money Magazine. owner pays sewer included in rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 SPRINGHOLM DR have any available units?
34 SPRINGHOLM DR has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34 SPRINGHOLM DR have?
Some of 34 SPRINGHOLM DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 SPRINGHOLM DR currently offering any rent specials?
34 SPRINGHOLM DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 SPRINGHOLM DR pet-friendly?
No, 34 SPRINGHOLM DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union County.
Does 34 SPRINGHOLM DR offer parking?
Yes, 34 SPRINGHOLM DR offers parking.
Does 34 SPRINGHOLM DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 SPRINGHOLM DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 SPRINGHOLM DR have a pool?
No, 34 SPRINGHOLM DR does not have a pool.
Does 34 SPRINGHOLM DR have accessible units?
No, 34 SPRINGHOLM DR does not have accessible units.
Does 34 SPRINGHOLM DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 SPRINGHOLM DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 SPRINGHOLM DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 34 SPRINGHOLM DR has units with air conditioning.
