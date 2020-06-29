All apartments in Kenilworth
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Woodmont Station at Cranford

555 South Ave E · (201) 292-0308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Save on Your Security Deposit! Offering a $990 Reduced Security Deposit to Fully Qualified Applicants.
Location

555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ 07016

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 337 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 413 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 119 · Avail. now

$2,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 126 · Avail. now

$2,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 338 · Avail. Aug 28

$2,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodmont Station at Cranford.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
cable included
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
green community
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
package receiving
parking
on-site laundry
game room
internet access
Located just moments from Union, Woodmont Station at Cranford features beautiful luxury apartments in Cranford, NJ. Our community offers a variety of vibrant one, two, and three bedroom floor plans - each with designer features and upscale amenities. Love coming home to your very own green rental home with dramatic high ceilings and sunny oversized windows. Woodmont Station at Cranford offers sleek gourmet kitchens with gorgeous quartz countertops, full stainless steel packages, and bar-style seating that is perfect for entertaining! Each of our Cranford, NJ apartments also features attractive wood-style flooring and a washer & dryer.

At Woodmont Station, our world-class Cranford apartment community provides the very best in pet-friendly amenities. Take your pet to the indoor pet spa, or enjoy a brand new Bark Park with pet stations for your convenience. Residents can stay in shape using the state-of-the-art fitness center or relax in our luxurious resident lounge. Our Cranford apartm

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: one month's- one and a half month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodmont Station at Cranford have any available units?
Woodmont Station at Cranford has 5 units available starting at $2,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woodmont Station at Cranford have?
Some of Woodmont Station at Cranford's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodmont Station at Cranford currently offering any rent specials?
Woodmont Station at Cranford is offering the following rent specials: Save on Your Security Deposit! Offering a $990 Reduced Security Deposit to Fully Qualified Applicants.
Is Woodmont Station at Cranford pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodmont Station at Cranford is pet friendly.
Does Woodmont Station at Cranford offer parking?
Yes, Woodmont Station at Cranford offers parking.
Does Woodmont Station at Cranford have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodmont Station at Cranford offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodmont Station at Cranford have a pool?
No, Woodmont Station at Cranford does not have a pool.
Does Woodmont Station at Cranford have accessible units?
No, Woodmont Station at Cranford does not have accessible units.
Does Woodmont Station at Cranford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodmont Station at Cranford has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodmont Station at Cranford have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woodmont Station at Cranford has units with air conditioning.
