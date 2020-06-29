Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel cable included granite counters oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator gym green community bbq/grill bike storage hot tub package receiving parking on-site laundry game room internet access

Located just moments from Union, Woodmont Station at Cranford features beautiful luxury apartments in Cranford, NJ. Our community offers a variety of vibrant one, two, and three bedroom floor plans - each with designer features and upscale amenities. Love coming home to your very own green rental home with dramatic high ceilings and sunny oversized windows. Woodmont Station at Cranford offers sleek gourmet kitchens with gorgeous quartz countertops, full stainless steel packages, and bar-style seating that is perfect for entertaining! Each of our Cranford, NJ apartments also features attractive wood-style flooring and a washer & dryer.



At Woodmont Station, our world-class Cranford apartment community provides the very best in pet-friendly amenities. Take your pet to the indoor pet spa, or enjoy a brand new Bark Park with pet stations for your convenience. Residents can stay in shape using the state-of-the-art fitness center or relax in our luxurious resident lounge. Our Cranford apartm