All apartments in Union County
Find more places like 1010 GIFFORD CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union County, NJ
/
1010 GIFFORD CT
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:19 PM

1010 GIFFORD CT

1010 Gifford Court · (609) 273-1212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1010 Gifford Court, Union County, NJ 07083

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

new construction
gym
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
new construction
Fully Furnished Apartment NEW CONSTRUCTION-Chic open floor plan apartment with one full bath. Located on a quiet cul de sac in the Battlehill section. The unit is approximately two minutes from Costco, LA Fitness, restaurants, and post office. Within five minutes to major grocery stores, gas stations, convenience stores,dry cleaners, laundry, major cell phone carriers, and Morris Avenue. Approximately 15 minutes to Newark Airport. NJ Transit bus to NYC is within walking distance. Newark Penn Station is within 15 minutes away.Monthly rent payments will be accepted through Venmo, or automated monthly payments through Zelle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 GIFFORD CT have any available units?
1010 GIFFORD CT has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1010 GIFFORD CT have?
Some of 1010 GIFFORD CT's amenities include new construction, gym, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 GIFFORD CT currently offering any rent specials?
1010 GIFFORD CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 GIFFORD CT pet-friendly?
No, 1010 GIFFORD CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union County.
Does 1010 GIFFORD CT offer parking?
No, 1010 GIFFORD CT does not offer parking.
Does 1010 GIFFORD CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 GIFFORD CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 GIFFORD CT have a pool?
No, 1010 GIFFORD CT does not have a pool.
Does 1010 GIFFORD CT have accessible units?
No, 1010 GIFFORD CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 GIFFORD CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 GIFFORD CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 GIFFORD CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 GIFFORD CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1010 GIFFORD CT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elizabeth Gardens
648 Jefferson Ave
Elizabeth, NJ 07201
Bayberry Gardens Apartments
107 Rivervale Ct
Union County, NJ 07076
The Park
417 Raritan Rd
Roselle, NJ 07203
145-147 Summit Avenue
145 Summit Avenue
Summit, NJ 07901
24 Springfield Avenue
24 Springfield Avenue
Union County, NJ 07016
Brookland Gardens
729 E Front St
Plainfield, NJ 07060
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd
Newark, NJ 07083
New Meadowbrook Village
941 E Front St H
Plainfield, NJ 07062

Similar Pages

Union County 1 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ
Morristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJDunellen, NJAvenel, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJNew Providence, NJRoselle, NJ
Linden, NJKenilworth, NJWestfield, NJRahway, NJSummit, NJGarwood, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJHarrison, NJPlainfield, NJWatchung, NJNorth Plainfield, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity