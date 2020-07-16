1010 GIFFORD CT

Amenities

new construction gym microwave furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym new construction

Fully Furnished Apartment NEW CONSTRUCTION-Chic open floor plan apartment with one full bath. Located on a quiet cul de sac in the Battlehill section. The unit is approximately two minutes from Costco, LA Fitness, restaurants, and post office. Within five minutes to major grocery stores, gas stations, convenience stores,dry cleaners, laundry, major cell phone carriers, and Morris Avenue. Approximately 15 minutes to Newark Airport. NJ Transit bus to NYC is within walking distance. Newark Penn Station is within 15 minutes away.Monthly rent payments will be accepted through Venmo, or automated monthly payments through Zelle.