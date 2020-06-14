Apartment List
297 Apartments for rent in Kearny, NJ with garage

Verified

1 of 36

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Vermella West
113 Passaic Avenue, Kearny, NJ
Studio
$1,695
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GO BIG, GO WEST. When you combine lavish amenity spaces, comfort of convenience, sleek features, and industrial elements, you get Vermella West - A swank- new development along the Passaic waterfront in the Kearny, NJ.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Vermella Crossing
302 Bergen Ave, Kearny, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,760
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1227 sqft
Well-appointed interiors with 360-degree views of the city and lake. Fitness center with cardio and weight training. Grilling area. Balconies, designer kitchens, and energy efficient appliances. In-unit washer and dryers.
Results within 1 mile of Kearny
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:59am
$
Harrison
33 Units Available
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,902
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,058
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,781
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Harrison
14 Units Available
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,845
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1117 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Harrison
8 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,885
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Harrison
8 Units Available
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,710
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1154 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
41 LEE CT
41 Lee Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1444 sqft
EXTREMEMLY RARE 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Corner WATERFRONT Townhouse.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
4 TOTTENHAM CT
4 Tottenham Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1491 sqft
Beautiful Townhome w/ 2 Bd, 2.5 Ba, and 2 Car Garage & Hardwood Floors! This fantastic unit also features open living room/dining room with private balcony, modern kitchen with pantry and a great location.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Journal Square
1 Unit Available
85 BROADWAY
85 Broadway, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
767 sqft
Beautiful 2BD/1BA corner unit with great natural light and private balcony at the COURTYARD ON BROADWAY. This home showcases a modern, open layout, kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, and granite counters, a spacious living room (13.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
3 PAULUSEN CT
3 Paulusen Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1491 sqft
2 Bd, 2.5 Ba, and a 2 Car Garage - Stanford Model Triplex Town Home with NO BROKER FEE!!! This fantastic unit features open living room/ dining room with HARDWOOD FLOORS, modern kitchen, two bright bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
6 MCMARTIN CT
6 Mcmartin Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1491 sqft
12-year old Townhome with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths in Droyers Point. washer & dryer in unit. Master bedroom with a walk-in closet. Master bathroom with double sinks, separate shower and tub.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West Side
1 Unit Available
179 ROOSEVELT AVE
179 Roosevelt Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1525 sqft
Beautifully renovated split level apartment! 3 Bedrooms split between Ground Level and 1st Floor! 1st floor features new hardwood floors, new kitchens with BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL Appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Journal Square
1 Unit Available
57 CORBIN AVE
57 Corbin Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
Completely renovated 1 bedroom condo, featuring hardwood floors, great windows, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, dishwasher, dinning area, washer/dryer & storage in the building and so much more.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Mount Pleasant - Lower Broadway
1 Unit Available
215-broad ST
215 Broad St, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Multi level townhouse. Renonated within the last few years. Three bedrooms. Master bedroom with balcony and full bath. Four baths. Two full baths. Two half baths. Three (3) showers. Dishwasher,double door stainless steel refrigator, and gas stove.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Journal Square
1 Unit Available
75 LIBERTY AVE
75 Liberty Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,200
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FEE PAID! Move into this spacious Journal Square penthouse one bedroom condo located in the full amenity building, the Brunswick Towers.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
2 TOTTENHAM CT
2 Tottenham Court, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1866 sqft
This Home Has Plenty of Windows for Tons of Sunshine, Modern Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Beautiful Cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
10 TELLICHERRY CT
10 Tellicherry Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1491 sqft
The open Living/Dining room area has a large balcony which lets in plenty of sunshine. The kitchen has granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets and a spacious pantry.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
53 BIRCH ST
53 Birch Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1988 sqft
The best of the best is now available!!! Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Society Hill Townhouse with oversized family room and 2 car garage. This rare home please every real buyer.
Results within 5 miles of Kearny
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Bergen - Lafayette
301 Units Available
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,507
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
The Waterfront
32 Units Available
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,703
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,106
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1143 sqft
Smoke-free apartments in the Powerhouse Arts District of Jersey City just a few blocks from NYC. This pet-friendly community features an on-site pool, gym and parking. Apartments include private patios, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Northwest Hoboken
20 Units Available
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,965
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,065
1414 sqft
Luxury apartment community with over 200 residences. Beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments have spacious floor plans with soaring nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
The Waterfront
217 Units Available
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,389
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1139 sqft
With stunning views of Manhattan, stellar service, and a continually evolving and expanding array of luxury amenities and features, the BLVD Collection offers more - three times more. Three times the comfort. Three times the service.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:00am
$
17 Units Available
The Winston at Lyndhurst
120 Chubb Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,880
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,042
1175 sqft
A new comfort in a lap of luxury awaits at The Winston at Lyndhurst.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Downtown Jersey City
37 Units Available
70 Greene
70 Greene St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,426
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,780
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,852
1063 sqft
Beautiful views of Manhattan and Lady Liberty accentuate this 48-story community. This luxury property also features 24-hour gym, game room, garage parking, pool and sauna. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
City Guide for Kearny, NJ

"New Jersey shaped who and what I am. Growing up in Jersey gave you all the advantages of New York, but you were in its shadow. Anyone who's come from here will tell you that same story." Jon Bon Jovi

Head due west from New York City into New Jersey and you’ll hit Kearney, NJ, a New Jersey town in Hudson County that’s closely associated with its industrial history. Kearney was founded during the colonial period, when a local settler discovered a copper stone and began a copper mine there. In the 1870s, many Scottish and Irish immigrants came to town for factory jobs at two Scottish-run companies (Clark Thread and Nairn Linoleum), and these two groups helped shape the future character of the city. Talk about diverse beginnings! From then, Kearney began to add factories to its stock and immigrants continued to move there to work in them. Today, many of Kearney’s factories are closed or shut down, but its community remains a strong group of blue collar workers. Some episodes of The Sopranos was filmed here in the early 2000s, but even many of the buildings they used have since been torn down for new development. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Kearny, NJ

Kearny apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

