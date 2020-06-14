297 Apartments for rent in Kearny, NJ with garage
"New Jersey shaped who and what I am. Growing up in Jersey gave you all the advantages of New York, but you were in its shadow. Anyone who's come from here will tell you that same story." Jon Bon Jovi
Head due west from New York City into New Jersey and you’ll hit Kearney, NJ, a New Jersey town in Hudson County that’s closely associated with its industrial history. Kearney was founded during the colonial period, when a local settler discovered a copper stone and began a copper mine there. In the 1870s, many Scottish and Irish immigrants came to town for factory jobs at two Scottish-run companies (Clark Thread and Nairn Linoleum), and these two groups helped shape the future character of the city. Talk about diverse beginnings! From then, Kearney began to add factories to its stock and immigrants continued to move there to work in them. Today, many of Kearney’s factories are closed or shut down, but its community remains a strong group of blue collar workers. Some episodes of The Sopranos was filmed here in the early 2000s, but even many of the buildings they used have since been torn down for new development. See more
Kearny apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.