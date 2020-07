Amenities

1/2 Fee Paid by Landlord! Beautiful Bright 2BR plus Den condo with washer and dryer in the unit. This unit is gut-renovated featuring new kitchen, bathroom, and hardwood floors, Central AC, and high ceilings. Just steps to bustling Central ave at the corner of 25th, your Manhattan commute is quick in as little as 20 minutes into midtown. With restaurants, shops, bodegas and grocery store just blocks away, you have everything at your fingertips. Available July 20th