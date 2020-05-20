All apartments in Union City
545 39TH ST
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:19 PM

545 39TH ST

545 39th Street · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

545 39th Street, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to La Vida Residences, A brand new luxury rental building with exceptional finishings, large rooms, exquisite kitchens and bathrooms. Each residence comes with 1 reserved indoor parking space, some storage space; first come basis, and a common laundry room. All Handicap accessible. Each residence has either 1 or 2 balconies providing much needed outdoor space. Some with Jack and Jill bathrooms and glass shower doors. There are so many different floor plans available; there is something for everyone. From a studio, 1 bedrooms, 1 bedrooms with a den to sprawling 2 bedroom apartments - All with much desired outdoor space either facing East or West for incredible natural light is every apartment. The location is ideal with buses to NY, Hoboken, Jersey City and GWB accessible less than a block away and a short walk to the NJT Light Rail. *Unit 307 is a very spacious 1 bdrm/1.5 bath and a den, perfect for a home office and a 130 ft balcony facing west For All vacancies and info go to: LaVida-Luxury.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 39TH ST have any available units?
545 39TH ST has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 545 39TH ST have?
Some of 545 39TH ST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 39TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
545 39TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 39TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 545 39TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 545 39TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 545 39TH ST does offer parking.
Does 545 39TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 39TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 39TH ST have a pool?
No, 545 39TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 545 39TH ST have accessible units?
Yes, 545 39TH ST has accessible units.
Does 545 39TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 545 39TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 545 39TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 545 39TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
