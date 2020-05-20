545 39TH ST

Amenities

Welcome to La Vida Residences, A brand new luxury rental building with exceptional finishings, large rooms, exquisite kitchens and bathrooms. Each residence comes with 1 reserved indoor parking space, some storage space; first come basis, and a common laundry room. All Handicap accessible. Each residence has either 1 or 2 balconies providing much needed outdoor space. Some with Jack and Jill bathrooms and glass shower doors. There are so many different floor plans available; there is something for everyone. From a studio, 1 bedrooms, 1 bedrooms with a den to sprawling 2 bedroom apartments - All with much desired outdoor space either facing East or West for incredible natural light is every apartment. The location is ideal with buses to NY, Hoboken, Jersey City and GWB accessible less than a block away and a short walk to the NJT Light Rail. *Unit 307 is a very spacious 1 bdrm/1.5 bath and a den, perfect for a home office and a 130 ft balcony facing west For All vacancies and info go to: LaVida-Luxury.com