Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1408 New York Ave 2

1408 New York Avenue · (908) 433-7999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1408 New York Avenue, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Bright & Renovated two bedroom two bathroom - Property Id: 267547

Bright and inviting large two bedroom two bathroom on the second floor with lots of natural light. Updated kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors throughout the rest of the apartment. Lots of windows, spacious rooms, large walk-in closet in the bedroom, area for office and roof deck.

Has high efficiency Central AC, heat and tankless water heater. There is also a common washer/dryer downstairs on the first floor.

Transportation is right outside your door step. Bus is a few short stops from the tunnel which is an easy 10 min commute into Manhattan. Shopping, parks and all major highways are also in close proximity.

Available Now.

1 year min lease
1.5 month security deposit
1 month broker fee
No pets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267547
Property Id 267547

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5797833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 New York Ave 2 have any available units?
1408 New York Ave 2 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1408 New York Ave 2 have?
Some of 1408 New York Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 New York Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1408 New York Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 New York Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1408 New York Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 1408 New York Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 1408 New York Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1408 New York Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1408 New York Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 New York Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 1408 New York Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1408 New York Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 1408 New York Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 New York Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1408 New York Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1408 New York Ave 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1408 New York Ave 2 has units with air conditioning.
