1408 New York Ave 2

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Bright & Renovated two bedroom two bathroom - Property Id: 267547



Bright and inviting large two bedroom two bathroom on the second floor with lots of natural light. Updated kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors throughout the rest of the apartment. Lots of windows, spacious rooms, large walk-in closet in the bedroom, area for office and roof deck.



Has high efficiency Central AC, heat and tankless water heater. There is also a common washer/dryer downstairs on the first floor.



Transportation is right outside your door step. Bus is a few short stops from the tunnel which is an easy 10 min commute into Manhattan. Shopping, parks and all major highways are also in close proximity.



Available Now.



1 year min lease

1.5 month security deposit

1 month broker fee

No pets

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267547

