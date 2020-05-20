1221 Summit Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Apartment Will Go Fast. Call/text 646-744-7458 or our office at (201) 472 5108 to schedule time to see it.



Renovated 2 BR Apartment.

Utilities not included.

NEW Kitchen With New Appliances.

NEW Floors Throughout Apartment.

First Come, First Serve.

Plenty of Closets and Amazing Sunlight.



- BUILDING FEATURES -

Minutes to NYC by Car and Public Transportation Right There. Seconds from Shopping Areas, Laundromat, and Supermarkets. Steps Away from Nearby Kindergarten, Middle and High Schools. Clean & Well Maintained Building by On-Site Super. Great Safe and Diverse Neighborhood. Close to Jersey City, North Bergen, Weehawken, Hoboken, West New York, Union City and Guttenburg.



- REQUIREMENTS -



Security Deposit 1.5 months rent.

No history of Felonies or Evictions.

Commission Fee equal to 1 month.

Minimum 2.5 times rent of Combined Monthly Household Income.

$30 Application Fee per Applicant.

Medium to Good Credit.

Meet Those Requirements and You Are Approved. MOVE IN RIGHT AWAY!



For Questions or To make an appointment for a showing please call/text (646) 744-75488 or our office at (201) 472-5108.