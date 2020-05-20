All apartments in Union City
1221 Summit Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1221 Summit Ave

1221 Summit Avenue · (646) 744-7548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1221 Summit Avenue, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Apartment Will Go Fast. Call/text 646-744-7458 or our office at (201) 472 5108 to schedule time to see it.

Renovated 2 BR Apartment.
Utilities not included.
NEW Kitchen With New Appliances.
NEW Floors Throughout Apartment.
First Come, First Serve.
Plenty of Closets and Amazing Sunlight.

- BUILDING FEATURES -
Minutes to NYC by Car and Public Transportation Right There. Seconds from Shopping Areas, Laundromat, and Supermarkets. Steps Away from Nearby Kindergarten, Middle and High Schools. Clean & Well Maintained Building by On-Site Super. Great Safe and Diverse Neighborhood. Close to Jersey City, North Bergen, Weehawken, Hoboken, West New York, Union City and Guttenburg.

- REQUIREMENTS -

Security Deposit 1.5 months rent.
No history of Felonies or Evictions.
Commission Fee equal to 1 month.
Minimum 2.5 times rent of Combined Monthly Household Income.
$30 Application Fee per Applicant.
Medium to Good Credit.
Meet Those Requirements and You Are Approved. MOVE IN RIGHT AWAY!

For Questions or To make an appointment for a showing please call/text (646) 744-75488 or our office at (201) 472-5108.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 Summit Ave have any available units?
1221 Summit Ave has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1221 Summit Ave have?
Some of 1221 Summit Ave's amenities include recently renovated, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 Summit Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Summit Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Summit Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1221 Summit Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 1221 Summit Ave offer parking?
No, 1221 Summit Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1221 Summit Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 Summit Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Summit Ave have a pool?
No, 1221 Summit Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1221 Summit Ave have accessible units?
No, 1221 Summit Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Summit Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 Summit Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 Summit Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1221 Summit Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
